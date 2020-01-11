Bacterial infection sends Coun. Chiarelli back to the hospital, wife says

Loading...

College Ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli at a meeting of the municipal budget on December 11.

Embattled College Ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli sits at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute against a bacterial infection, says a message on Twitter and attributed to his wife, Lida.

The message, posted on Chiarelli’s Twitter account on Friday night, said Chiarelli was admitted to the Heart Institute on December 12 and underwent open-heart surgery on December 13.

“The procedures were successful, although there were some complications that caused him to stay at the Heart Institute for Christmas,” the update said.

“He came home from the Heart Institute for a few days for the new year, but then the Heart Institute called and asked him to take him back because they identified a serious bacterial infection in his chest and had to treat it immediately. There he is now on his birthday. The wonderful staff at the Heart Institute are helping him fight the infection. Thanks for all the love and support. “

On October 23, the city council unanimously rejected Chiarelli’s request for leave. He is confronted with allegations of inappropriate behavior with regard to former female employees and potential contractors.

Chiarelli appeared at a council budget meeting on December 11, but faced a silent protest from some colleagues and demonstrators in the gallery. He left before the final budget vote.

“I have to go now. I’m just not very good. I can’t be here, but that’s about the best I could do,” Chiarelli said outside Ottawa City Hall. Asked about his ailment, Chiarelli pointed to a doctor’s letter that was sent to the city in October and made public, but did not explain it further.

The letter said that Chiarelli fainted on October 12, lost consciousness and was transported by ambulance to first aid.

At the time, Chiarelli said he could not comment on the allegations of inappropriate behavior due to an integrity investigation and legal process that he intended to initiate.