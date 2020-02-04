Backtrace now supports game crash reports in Google Stadia

The GDC 2020 is just around the corner and offers numerous insights into the development of games for Google Stadia. The latest tool to help Stadia developers is Backtrace, the crash reporting suite used by games like Rocket League.

As an emerging technology, support for Google Stadia is just growing. To make it easier for developers to create Stadia games, Google and its partners are working to make existing game development technologies compatible with Stadia. Just last week, the Unity engine received stable support for Stadia.

Backtrace announced today that the cross-platform crash reporting and defect management system is now compatible with Google Stadia. The crash report is one of the most important tools for debugging an app or a game, especially if this game is running on a remote Stadia instance instead of your own computer, since as much information about a crash as possible can be collected and sent to you.

Backtrace’s crash management platform is used by game developers on major gaming platforms. With the introduction of backtrace support for Google Stadia, Backtrace continues to deliver on this promise by providing real insight into game crashes and instability for games developed on any platform.

So far, Backtrace is the only crash detection system compatible with Google Stadia that is practically indispensable for Stadia developers when creating their first streaming games.

Interested developers can start with a free trial version of Backtrace. However, you must apply for the Stadia SDK before you can start developing Stadia.

