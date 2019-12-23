Backstory: Casper Christmas over the decades (PHOTOS)

Loading...

We see the second street of downtown Casper ready for the 1970s. (Chuck Morrison Collection, Casper College Western History Center)

CASPER, Wyo – Christmas is a season of nostalgia because many people remember their own magical childhood vacation experiences.

In memory, the food looks better, the toys fresher and the decorations more lively.

As a Christmas present, we are republishing our collection of old images from Casper’s past, with some recent additions.

Thanks again to Vince Crolla and the Casper College Western History Center for their excellent work in preserving the rich history of Casper.

Merry Christmas from all of us at Oil City News!

Crews set up Christmas decorations on Center Street in 1968. To the right is the former Elbow Room restaurant at the Henning Hotel, which was demolished a few years after the creation of this image. (Chuck Morrison Collection, Casper College Western History Center)

A photo of a family at 159 South Iowa Ave. the song was featured on the front page of the Sunday edition of the Casper Tribune-Herald and Star on Christmas Day 1960.

Christmas party, December 1961. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

A Christmas card with the 114 Club on Second Street near the Center. The Law Society closed in 1952.

Christmas tree at the NCHS in 1939. (Casper College Western History Center)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

Christmas at Sandford Ranch, later at Pathfinder Ranch. (Western History Center at Casper College)

A Casper house decorated for Christmas, early 1960s. (Center for Western History at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

A Christmas party at Wyoming Medical Center, late 1950s. (Western History Center at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

(Western History Center at Casper College)

Students pose in their classroom, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Santa Claus in a fire station, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Installation of Christmas decorations on Second St. in downtown Casper. 1961, photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

School nursery game. 1961. (Center for Western History at Casper College)

Office Christmas Party, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

A light pole sits on Second St. after a car accident in downtown Casper in December 1961. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Decorate the Christmas tree in the hall of Natrona County High School, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Crews hang Christmas decorations in downtown Casper, at the corner of Second and Wolcott. JC Penny's is on the left, now Atrium Plaza. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Santa Claus at what appears to be a fire station, December 1961. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

A Santa Claus talking to the kids, probably at the Westridge Mall. 1961. (Center for Western History at Casper College)

Christmas Parade, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Christmas game at school. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Santa Claus and child, possibly at the Westridge Mall. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Girl in front of a tree, December 1963. (Casper College Western History Center)

Children in their classroom, December 1963. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Children pose with the book "Night Before Christmas" in class, December 1963. (Casper College Western History Center)

Santa Claus and little girl, December 1963. (Casper College Western History Center)

A house with lawn decorations. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

A house with lawn decorations. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Children in front of family tree. Photo by Chuck Morrison, December 1961. (Casper College Western History Center)

Christmas play, December 1961. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Family at Christmas, December 1961. Photo by Chuck Morrison. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Christmas party at the office, early 1060s. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Christmas dolls on a sofa, date unknown. (Western History Center at Casper College)

Undated press clipping. "Christmas doll" Mrs. Emile Mosher and doll offered to her mother Etta Butler Demorest. It adorned Casper's first Christmas tree. "(Casper College Western History Center)

A Christmas card showing Casper dressed in the 1920s. (Center for Western History at Casper College)