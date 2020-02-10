Backstage at the Oscars 2020

10 February 2020 01:02

Regina King and Brad Pitt leave the stage after Pitt won the Best Actor Oscar in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.”

Winner Best Adapted Screenplay Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman walk backstage during the 2020 Oscars.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell share a laugh behind the scenes at the Oscars of 2020.

Salma Hayek Pinault and Eminem chat backstage at the Oscars of 2020.

Penelope Cruz and Bong Joon Ho, whose film “Parasite” has captured the award show, are seen backstage at the 2020 Oscars.

Idina Menzel poses for photographers backstage at the 2020 Oscars.

Rebel Wilson and James Corden are dressed in costume as characters from “Cats” at the Oscars 2020.

Best actress in a supporting role winner Laura Dern is behind the scenes at the 2020 Oscars.

Natalie Portman, Penelope Cruz, Oscar Isaacs, Salma Hayek, Elvira Lind and Benjamin Millipied together form backstage at the 2020 Oscars.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig share a laugh behind the scenes at the Oscars 2020.

Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves stroll the stage at the Oscars 2020.

Jonas Rivera, Josh Cooley and Mark Nielsen pose with the prize for Best animation film at the Oscars of 2020.

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak hangs backstage at the 2020 Oscars.

Best actor in a supporting role winner Brad Pitt is behind the scenes at the Oscars 2020.

