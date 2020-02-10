Backlog of applications for benefits for veterans is growing by thousands paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

But even apart from that, the number of completed applications that had been in the queue for months was more than 23,000, an increase of 6,300 – or 37 percent – from March 2019.

Supporters of veterans say that long delays add stress and frustration to veterans who are already suffering from physical and psychological injuries.

They also made promises during the fall elections of many of the federal parties, who wanted to win the votes of veterans.

Veterans and their advocates have previously blamed Stephen Harper’s conservative government for the current situation, after the Tories cut hundreds of first-line personnel about eight years ago in their fiery efforts to balance the federal budget.

The liberal government has since hired hundreds of first-line staff and made a one-time injection of $ 20 million in two years into the 2018 federal budget to make up the backlog. (Another $ 22 million was added to hire more caseworkers for the most wounded veterans.)

But these investments have not kept pace with the growth in demand for services and benefits in the last four years.

The fact is that veterans deserve to receive their benefits in time and the backlog is not acceptable, “said Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, in an interview with The Canadian Press.

However, he would not say if more money will come, despite officials from Veterans Affairs who indicate that their plan to eliminate the backlog depends on getting more money for staff.

“Of course I always want more money,” MacAulay said. “But what we have to do is handle the money we have and ensure that we assemble the system as efficiently as possible. … I certainly could not state what we were asking for – or what we are going to get – in the budget. “

The streamlining efforts include creating new teams to handle applications in one go instead of sending them to different parts of the department, automating some decision-making functions and reducing paperwork.

The liberal government has long accused a huge increase in the number of applications for benefits for the growing backlog, and MacAulay noted that Veterans Affairs is processing more applications than in recent years, “but we have to do more. And that’s what we do “

In his annual report, submitted to the Lower House last week, veteran ombudsman Craig Dalton wrote that the backlog and waiting times are the most common complaint his office receives from former soldiers.

“Very simply, this has to change,” Dalton wrote. “Veterans wait far too long for the financial compensation they owe and, perhaps more importantly, the medical treatment they need. I urge the government to take the necessary steps to address this important and growing problem. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 10, 2020.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press