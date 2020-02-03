Backing up Gmail: the ultimate guide for 2020

This article was originally published in July 2015, updated in 2017, 2018 and now in 2020.

A few years ago I moved from Office 365 and Outlook to Gmail. Many of you thought I would regret the move, but I have to tell you that Gmail has been an almost frictionless experience. I don’t think I would ever go back to using a stand-alone email application. I even move as many applications as possible to the cloud, if only because of the seamless benefits that it offers.

Many of you asked that one question that bothered me a little: How do I backup a Gmail account? Although Google has a strong track record in managing data, the fact remains that accounts can be hacked and there is a possibility that someone can block a Gmail account.

Many of us have years of mission-critical business and personal history in our Gmail archives and it is a good idea to have a plan for making regular backups. In this article (and the accompanying gallery) I will discuss a number of excellent approaches to backing up your Gmail data.

By the way, I distinguish Gmail from G Suite because there is a wide range of G Suite solutions. Although Gmail is the consumer offer, so many of us use Gmail as our hub for all things that it makes sense to discuss Gmail on its own merits.

In general there are three main approaches: On-the-fly forwarding, downloading and archiving and periodic or one-off backup snapshots. I will discuss each approach in turn.

Forward immediately

Perhaps the easiest way to back up, if it is less secure or complete than the others, is the direct forwarding approach. The idea here is that every message that arrives in Gmail is then forwarded or processed in a certain way, guaranteeing its availability as an archive.

Before discussing the details about how this works, let’s discuss some of the disadvantages. First, you do not have a full backup unless you start with it as soon as you start using your Gmail. You only have a back-up of traffic flow.

Secondly, while incoming e-mail can be stored in a different storage mechanism, none of your outgoing e-mail messages are archived. Gmail has no “send” filter.

Finally, there are many security issues when sending e-mail messages to other sources, often in open and non-encrypted text format.

Apart from these considerations, it is a way to go.

Gmail forwarding filter

The simplest of these mechanisms is to set up a filter in Gmail. Set it to forward all your e-mail to a different e-mail account on a different service. There you go. Done.

G Suite forward

A simple way to handle all incoming e-mail to my company domain is with a G Suite account. My company-related e-mail comes in the G Suite account, a filter is applied and that e-mail is sent on my way to my main Gmail account.

This offers two advantages. First I save a copy in a second Google account and for $ 5 / month I get pretty good support from Google. The disadvantage of this is, personally speaking, that only one of my many e-mail addresses is archived in this way and that no e-mail that I send is stored. I also can’t get over G Suite and larger companies get unlimited storage, but because my small business doesn’t need five accounts, I don’t.

SMTP server forwarding rules

For the longest time I used Exchange and Outlook as my e-mail environment and Gmail as a backup for incoming e-mail. My domain was set up on an SMTP server that was running at my hosting company and I had a server-side rule that sent each e-mail message to both Exchange and Gmail.

You can turn this around. You can also send e-mail for a private domain to an SMTP server, but use a different service (Office 365 or something free, such as Outlook.com) as a backup destination.

Forward to Evernote

Each Evernote account comes with a special email address that you can use to email things directly to your Evernote archive. This is a variation on the Gmail forwarding filter, because you are still using Gmail to forward everything, but this time to the email address provided by Evernote. Tree! Incoming e-mail stored in Evernote.

Save emails from Gmail in Evernote

Evernote now has an Evernote for Gmail plug-in that lets you save Gmail emails in Evernote. This add-on adds the familiar green elephant to your message interface. If you tap it, the message will be placed directly in Evernote.

IFTTT to Dropbox (or Google Drive or OneNote, etc.)

Although this approach is not strictly forwarding, it is another direct approach that offers a backup when you receive e-mail. There are some great rules that link Gmail to storage services such as Dropbox, and you can use IFTTT.com to back up all your messages or only incoming attachments to services such as Dropbox.

In each of these cases, you are essentially moving a cloud email archive to another email archive, so if you want something that you can physically manage, we’ll continue with the following strategy.

Cloud backup with storage

There are quite a few cloud-to-cloud backup options for G Suite, but a backup of personal Google accounts to the cloud seemed to have disappeared when Backupify came on the market in the Office 365, G Suite and Salesforce. domains. But that has changed and there are now a few personal backup solutions for Google accounts.

The disadvantage of course is that of all cloud systems: you don’t have a local copy. If you lost access to the Internet (for example during a hurricane) and needed something in your email, you would be just as unlucky as you would have been if you had only relied on Gmail itself. Such is the cloud.

Spinbackup

Spinbackup has both a G Suite version and a Spinbackup version for individual use, which dynamically backs up your Gmail from the Google cloud to the Spinbackup cloud. If your data use needs are less than 4 GB, you can back up for free. For four dollars a month (it was $ 2 / month the last time we looked in 2018), you can back up 50 GB, and there are steps above for extra storage.

What we particularly like about Spinbackup is that it does more than just Gmail. It backs up Contacts, Drive, Calendar and even Photos. Spinbackup is probably the simplest comprehensive backup solution for Gmail that we have found. You do not have to allocate local computer resources to it, you do not have to keep your computer on to back up and you get regular backups.

Upsafe

When we looked at Upsafe in 2017, it was a free Windows app that you downloaded and installed on your computer. Now Upsafe has a Google Account backup service that is cloud-to-cloud and runs on Amazon S3 and Backblaze B2. Prices on Upsafe are $ 24 / year or $ 3 / month, but you get unlimited storage for that. There is also a free version with which you can save up to 3 GB.

Cloud synchronization

Unlike the previous section, cloud synchronization providers do not normally provide their own storage. Instead, you can synchronize or archive Gmail messages to another cloud storage provider such as Dropbox.

cloudHQ

cloudHQ offers real-time transfer between Gmail and SharePoint, Box, Egnyte, OneDrive, WebDAV, Evernote, Google Drive and SugarSync. You can choose to archive messages, messages and attachments, or only attachments.

You can also choose different file formats in which you can save your messages. Although no storage is offered, cloudHQ is more expensive than some of the services we have viewed. Basic plans start at $ 118 / year, although the company also offers a free, limited plan.

Handy backup

We’re going to bring Handy Backup to the attention in our cloud synchronization, although it would be just as relevant in the download and archive section below. Handy Backup is an installable Windows application that runs on your PC.

The basic version of $ 39 connects to your Gmail account and makes local backups on your PC or backs up your message data to OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Box. The $ 89 Pro version adds support for Amazon S3. There are also versions for small businesses and servers that add a backup of database systems and server-based agents.

Download and archive

The download and archive group includes methods with which your message archive (and all your messages) can be transferred from the cloud to a local machine. This means that even if you have lost your internet connection, lost your Gmail account or hacked your online accounts, you have a secure archive on your local computer (and maybe even a backup on local, offline media).

Local e-mail client software

Perhaps the most tried and tested approach for this is the use of a local e-mail client program. You can do everything from Thunderbird to Outlook to Apple Mail for a wide range of traditional, old-school PC-based e-mail clients.

All you have to do is set up Gmail to allow IMAP (Settings -> Forwarding and POP / IMAP -> Enable IMAP) and then set up an email client to connect to Gmail via IMAP. You want to use IMAP instead of POP3 because IMAP leaves the messages on the server (in your Gmail archive), where POP3 sucks them all up and removes them from the cloud.

You must also go to your label settings. There you will find a list with your labels and on the right is the ‘View in IMAP’ setting. You must ensure that this is checked so that the IMAP client can see the e-mail stored in folders that it thinks are folders. Yes, you might get some duplicate messages, but it’s a backup, so what difference does it make?

Make sure you check your client configuration. Some of them have obscure settings that limit how much of your server-based email it will download.

The only real disadvantage of this approach is that you always have to run a user-based application to grab the e-mail. But if you have a spare PC somewhere or don’t mind having an extra app on your desktop, this is a versatile, reliable and easy win.

Gmvault

Gmvault is a slick set of Python scripts that can run on Windows, Mac, and Linux and offers a wide range of options, including backing up your entire Gmail archive and allowing you to easily transfer all that email to another Can move your Gmail account. Yes, this is a workable solution for easily moving e-mail between accounts.

The nice thing about Gmvault is that it is a command line script, so you can easily plan it and run it without too much overhead. You can also use it on one machine to back up a number of accounts. Finally, it is stored in multiple formats, including standard formats such as .mbx that can be managed in traditional email clients such as Thunderbird. Oh, and it’s open source and free.

Upsafe Free Gmail Backup

Another free tool is Upsafe. Upsafe is only Windows, but it is very cold. All you do is install the program, connect to your Gmail and download. It will do incremental downloads and even let you browse your downloaded e-mail and attachments from within the app.

Upsafe is not nearly as versatile as Gmvault, but it is fast and painless.

Mailstore Home

Another free tool is Mailstore Home. Just like Upsafe, Mailstore is only Windows. What I like about Mailstore is that it has larger brothers of companies and service providers, so if you want a backup solution that goes beyond backing up individual Gmail accounts, this may work well for you. It can also back up Exchange, Office 365 and various IMAP-based e-mail servers.

MailArchiver X

Then we come to MailArchiver X, a MacOS-based solution of $ 34.95. Although this solution is not free, it has some interesting things. First, it not only archives Gmail data, but also archives local email clients.

Somewhere on a backup disk I have a pile of old Eudora email archives, and they can read and back them up. If I have not needed those messages since 2002, it is of course unlikely that I will need them soon. But hey, you can.

More to the point, MailArchiver X can store your e-mail in various formats, including PDF and in a FileMaker database. These two options are huge for things like discovery procedures.

If you ever need to be able to do a comprehensive email analysis and then deliver email to customers or a court, a FileMaker database of your messages can be a win. It has been updated to be compatible with High Sierra. Make sure you get version 4.1 or higher.

SysTools Gmail Backup

If you want to back up your Gmail to a number of classic email formats, including PST, EML, MSG or MBOX, you can look at SysTools Gmail Backup. This product works on both Windows and MacOS and has a whole range of functions, including the ability to also download Yahoo and Hotmail accounts. Wait? Hotmail?

This is our only problem with SysTools and leads to a warning. It seems that the company’s site has not been updated for a long time, with system requirements specifying at least 1 GHz processor and 512 MB RAM. Yes. We definitely recommend that you download and test the trial version before you decide to release the full version.

BitRecover Gmail Backup Wizard

This product is another installable Windows application that allows you to back up your Gmail data. It also converts Gmail to a number of popular POP3 local storage email formats, such as Thunderbird MBOX.

One-time backup snapshots

Our last category of solutions are one-off backup snapshots. Instead of making regular, incremental, updated backups, these approaches are good if you just want to get your email out of Gmail, go to a different platform, or take a snapshot of what you have in your had an account.

Google Takeout

The simplest backup snapshot offer is that of Google: Google Takeout. From your Google settings you can export just about all your Google data to all your Google applications. Google Takeout dumps the data in your Google Drive or lets you download a stack of ZIP files. It is easy, comprehensive and free.

YippieMove

I used YippieMove twice, first when I moved from an external Exchange hosting to Office 365, and when I moved from Office 365 to Gmail. It worked well both times.

The company, disappointingly known as Wireload instead of, say, something from a classic Bruce Willis Die Hard movie, charges $ 15 per account moved. I thought the fee was worth it, given the helpful support team and my need to bother myself a little until I knew that every email message had made the trip successfully.

Backup via migration to Outlook.com

About when I moved from Office 365 to Gmail, Ed Bott moved from Gmail to Outlook. He used some handy migration tools from Outlook to take the plunge.

From a Gmail backup perspective, you may not necessarily want to perform a permanent migration. However, these tools can give you a great way to create a snapshot backup with a completely different cloud-based archive storage infrastructure.

Partial, recent messages only

There is another approach that you can use, which is not technically forwarded and which is more limited than the other direct approaches, but it works if you just want to grab a quick part of your recent email, for example if you go on vacation or traveling. I place it in this section because it fits nowhere better.

That is Gmail offline. As the name suggests, you can use Gmail Offline to work with your recent email (about a month) without having an active internet connection. It is certainly not a complete backup, but can be useful for those occasions where you only want fast, offline access to recent messages – both incoming and outgoing.

recommendations

One of the reasons why I do such large “survey” articles is that the needs of each individual and company are different, and that each of these solutions might suit you better.

Here in Camp David we use a combination of techniques. First, I have a number of email accounts that forward to my main Gmail account, so each of them keeps a backup alongside my primary Gmail account.

I then use Gmvault that runs as a scheduled command line process to download regular updates from both my Gmail archive and my wife’s. Those downloads are then archived on my local NAS and backed up to the cloud.

Although individual messages may be a royal pain to dig up when needed, I have copies of almost all messages on a wide range of media, including one (and sometimes two) that are usually broadcast over the internet.

Yes, I receive too much e-mail. But hey, it’s a living.

You can follow my daily project updates on social media. Follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, on Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz and on YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.