Background story: snow-covered scenes from the past of Casper (PHOTOS)

A frozen day, an open car and a ride with a loyal friend. Downtown Casper, circa 1920. Note the chains on the rear tires. (Casper College Western History Center, Chuck Morrison Collection)

CASPER, Wyo – It is understandable to feel a little hopeless at this time of the year.

The first snow of the season is usually excited and excited, coupled with the anticipation of the vacation.

In February, however, the excitement has long disappeared and moods can be described as anything but cheerful.

It won’t last forever, although it always looks like it.

Rest assured to know that the residents of Casper have experienced the same seasonal misery in recent decades, except probably much worse with less or no modern infrastructure to handle the hills of white stuff.

With that in mind, we have collected several snow-covered scenes from Casper’s past. Enjoy their past misery and think of the warmer days to come.

Hilltop Shopping Center, then recently built. November 1961. (Casper College Western History Center, Chamber of Commerce collection) Two winter scenes published in the Casper Morning Star in January 1962. (Casper College Western History Center) Man walks down a snowy street in front of Villnave’s Auto Supply (402 East Second Street) ) and Piggly Wiggly next door, Casper, Wyoming. Circa 1920. (Chuck Morrison Collection, Casper College Western History Center)

M29 Weasel photographed in downtown Casper during the Blizzard of 1949. (Casper College Western History Center, Chuck Morrison Collection) Second Street in Casper, around 1924. (Casper College Western History Center, Chuck Morrison collection) Three teams clearing snow during the Blizzard of 1949. (Casper College Western History Center, Chuck Morrison collection) A team clears snow in 1931 from a plane from Wyoming Airways. (CARRIGEN COLLECTION / Wyoming State Archives)

