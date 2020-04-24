BACK TO THE FUTURE Writer Bob Gale Sets the Debate on Why Marty’s Parents Don’t Recognize Him as Calvin – GeekTyrant

A lot of elements from the classic movie Back to the Future They have been debated over the years, one that seems to be constantly in conversations is that Marty’s parents do not recognize their son Marty as Calvin.

Director James Gunn he brought this up on Twitter saying, “a perfect movie can be different to your favorite movie, or a great movie. A perfect movie is something that sings from beginning to end without any obvious mistakes, either aesthetic or structural. There are no logical lapses. “

Then he used Back to the Future as an example writing, “Back to the Future SEEMINGLY might be imperfect (why don’t Mom and Dad remember Marty?), But I’d still argue it’s a perfect movie for there are reasons for this that may be so (time protects itself from resolution, etc.) or maybe I’m denying. Who knows. “

At this point, Chris Pratt he rubbed in, offering his thoughts on this saying, “They may remember him tho, not as Marty, as Calvin. When Marty returns to the present day 1985, it may be years since b ‘His parents may have first noticed the controversial resemblance between their son and that child from high school 20 years earlier. “

The film’s screenwriter, Bob Gale, has finally resolved the debate. He recently explained to THR:

“Remember that George and Lorraine had only known Marty / Calvin for eight days when they were 17, and they hadn’t even seen him each of those eight days. So many years later, maybe that they would still remember that interesting child who got together on their first date. “

“But I would ask anyone to think back to their own high school days and ask how well they remember a child who could be at their school for even the semester. Or someone you only went out with. If, after 25 years, you had no photo reference, you probably just had an ugly memory.

“So Lorraine and George might think it was funny that they met someone named Calvin Klein once, and even if they thought their son had some similarity at 16 or 17, it wouldn’t be a big deal There. I bet most of us could look at our high school years and get photos of our teenage classmates who have some resemblance to our children. “

I’ll buy that! He makes a great point here. However, I would argue that Biff would remember what he looked like because Marty made his life a living hell! You usually remember those you loved back in the day. What do you think of Gale’s explanation for why Marty’s parents don’t recognize him as Calvin?