Back to the bombers: Willie Jefferson decides to sign with Winnipeg

All-star defender Willie Jefferson has decided to sign on to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, sources say.

It is a two-year agreement between Jefferson and the bombers totaling over $ 500,000.

Jefferson was courted by the Toronto Argos and Hamilton Tiger-Cats during the CFL’s new negotiation window. However, the small-town atmosphere of the capital, Manitoba, was too great to leave.

They always said the east was cute …

But the west is the best !!! # CmonDownToWinnipeg👐🏾

– Willie H. Jefferson III (@Stmn_Willie_Bmn) February 10, 2020

The Jeffersons flew to Pearson International Airport on Friday. The Argos put the full court press on Jefferson while he was in the six. His next stop was Hamilton, where the Ticats were planning a visit to Jefferson’s Tim Hortons Field as he traveled to the QEW for a meeting on Sunday.

Jefferson was by far the best player on the outstanding free agent board. Winnipeg had been in constant contact with the defensive MVP of the Gray Cup victory of the 2019 bombers. The blue and gold were favorites for Jefferson all the time – Toronto and Hamilton made it a difficult decision.

Although the NCAA-style recruitment places from both franchisees were first class, Jefferson, Ms. Holly and daughter Kelley B. enjoy the lifestyle in Winnipeg. He wants to create a long-lasting legacy in one place, and after winning a Gray Cup with the bombers and connecting with his teammates and the community, the Jeffersons want to gain a foothold in Winnipeg.

The Jeffersons are at home # CmonDownToWinnipeg👐🏾 #ForTheW #GreyCupCHAMPS # Repeat2020 pic.twitter.com/QgrHH78jYl

– Holly Jefferson (@HeyHeyHollyJ) February 10, 2020

Jefferson posted a career high of 12 sacks, forced six fumbles and beat a CFL record of 16 passes in one season in 2019. He also added 24 duels, five loss duels, two fumble restores, and one interception. The 28-year-old was named the CFL’s all-star and CFL’s most outstanding defensive player for the third season in a row.

The six-foot-seven, 245-pound defender was a one-man demolition team in the 2019 Gray Cup, picking up three sacks and forcing two fiddles to help the Blue Bombers upset Hamilton 33-12 and the big silver one Cup for hoisting For the first time in 29 years.

After the Greens and Whites offered him less than $ 175,000 in February 2019, Jefferson negotiated his own free agent contract because he believed the offer was below market value. He signed a $ 210,000 one-year contract with Winnipeg that included: a $ 100,000 signing bonus; $ 90,000 base salary; $ 15,000 housing; and travel $ 5,000. In his first season with the bombers, the disturbing Passrusher did very well.

Winnipeg raised the stake to keep Jefferson in blue and gold.