Back to it! Penguins Game Notes Scouts, & Lines vs. Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins have finished the All-Star break and bye-bye week and begin the final two months of the season with the second of long-separated home-and-home against the Philadelphia Flyers in PPG Paints Arena, Friday. The Penguins, who have points in 11 of their last 14 games (10-3-1) and points in 15 of their last 19, are not concerned with the game against Philadelphia despite a flatline 3-0 loss before the break.

PPG has served the Penguins well because they have points in seven of their last nine home games against the Philadelphia dating from January 21, 2016. They generally hold points in four of the last five games against Philadelphia (2-1-2)

Tristan Jarry starts just before the Penguins. Jarry has lost his last two starts and is 3-3-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .907 SV% in January. He has been a lot better on home ice, but his road numbers remain pedestrians and go 6-5-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .919 SV% in 11 appearances. Philadelphia turns to Brian Elliott, who shuts out the Penguins on January 21.

The Penguins stumbled last Tuesday in the unofficial end of the mid-season with a 3-0 shutout-loss on the hands and knees of Philadelphia. The usually powerful Penguins attack managed only 19 shots on the net, while not switching to three power-play opportunities. After a scoreless first period, the scene seemed ready for a fight that has become typical of the team’s recent match-up history. Philadelphia first hit 5:26 seconds in the second period while Jakub Voracek continued to chase the penguins. Voracek made a nice move in his backhand to put down the first score of the team. Voracek’s goal set the pace for the rest of the period as Philadelphia would add. Less than two minutes left in the period, James Van Riemsdyk received a nice pass from Travis Konecny ​​and shot the puck through the five holes to close a dominant period.

With two to start the third, the penguins started the period with hope, but could never match the physicality of Philadelphia and quietly went into the night without scoring a goal. Philadelphia only played the game late after the penguins had drawn the keeper for an additional attacker. Off-season purchase Justin Braun (3) found the yawning net with another minute to give his team their fourth win in five games. Tristan Jarry pulled the start into the net for the Penguins and ran reasonably well despite the loss. Jarry stopped 27 of 29 shots and helped keep the game scoreless in the first with several top-level rescues. Brian Elliott won the victory with a performance of 19 saves for his first shutout of the year.

You can read more in Dan’s Summary and the PHN Extra Report Card.

Notes

Anthony Angello was called up on Thursday morning and wants to make his NHL debut. At AHL level, Angello led WBS in goals (16) and was second in assists at the time of recall (9). He has 14 points (7G-7A) during his last 14 AHL games

During the All-Star Break, the Penguins got a boost for their defensive unit when Justin Schultz was activated on an injured reserve. Schultz has missed the last 16 games, starting on December 20, with an injury to the lower body. At the time of his injury, his eight points (2G-6A) were in fourth place among the defenders of Penguins.

Evgeni Malkin has 70 career points (27G-43A) in 57 career-games against Philadelphia. Only teammate Sidney Crosby (102PTS in69GP) has more points compared to Philadelphia among all active players.

Scouts

Scouts list has a number of notables:

Dallas

LA

NYR (local scout)

Chicago

– Dan Kingerski (@TheDanKingerski) January 31, 2020

injuries

Pittsburgh Penguins

Nick Bjugstad (Core Muscle, skating)

Brian Dumoulin (Ankle, IR)

Dominik Kahun (concussion)

Philadelphia Flyers

Nolan Patrick (Migraine Disorder)

Sam Morin (Knee, out for the season)

Oskar Lindblom (sarcoma of Ewing, out for season) Braun (groin, daily)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Knee, three weeks)

Carter Heart (Lower abdominal tension, 2-3 weeks)

Special teams

TEAMPower Play Crime

Pittsburgh Penguins19.6% (17th NHL) 82.1% (10th NHL)

Philadelphia Flyers 19.5% (19th NHL) 82.2% (9th NHL)

Penguin lines

Expected Penguins Lines

LWC.RW

Jared McCann Sidney Crosby Dominik Simon

Bryan RustEvgeni MalkinPatric Hornqvist

Zach Aston-Reese Teddy Blueger Brandon Tanev

Alex Galchenyuk Andrew Agozzino Anthony Angello

LDRD

Jack JohnsonKris Letang

Marcus PetterssonJohn Marino

Chad RuhwedelJustin Schultz

goalie

Tristan Jarry

Matt Murray

