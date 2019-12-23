Back to "beast mode"? Seahawks are likely to bring Marshawn Lynch back

Loading...

Seattle would also meet ball carrier Robert Turbin, who played for the Seahawks from 2012 to 2014.

Seahawks starter Chris Carson (hip fracture) and C.J. Prosise (broken arm) will miss the rest of the season. Rashaad Penny suffered a torn ACL during week 14 and will also be absent until the 2020 season. Carson led Seattle with 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 starts this season.

Lynch, who ran for at least 1,200 yards per season from 2011 to 2014, first pulled out of the NFL by posting an Instagram photo during Super Bowl 50 that showed crampons hanging from a wire telephone. Lynch spent the 2016 season out of football before orchestrating an exchange of his Seattle rights to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017 and 2018. In April 2017, the Raiders acquired Lynch and a sixth-round pick 2018 Seahawks in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2018.

The five-fold Pro Bowler ran for 1,267 yards and 10 touchdowns in 21 games for silver and black. He was placed on an injured reserve after six games last season. Lynch became an unrestricted free agent this off-season and is reported to have retired again in April. He stopped at the Seahawks training center earlier this month, which suggested that he was looking to replay. The stop would have been a personal visit and not an attempted reunion. Since Lynch was an unrestricted free agent and had not officially applied for retirement, the Seahawks were to report it to the NFL as an official visit, which means he would be among the league transactions.

Last week, Lynch spent his Sunday distributing tequila shots to Raiders fans in the parking lot before the team's last home game in Oakland. Now he will be looking to give Seattle a shot in its third Super Bowl appearance in seven seasons.

The 33-year-old is currently 29th on the all-time NFL list with 10,379 rushing yards.

The Washington Post