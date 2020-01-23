Bachelor participant Jasmin Nguyen says that fellow participant Alayah Benavidez is ‘nothing but friendly’ after she was eliminated from The Bachelor because of allegations that she was ‘fake’.

Jasmine spoke to PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check after her own elimination on Monday, January 20, episode, and she only had nice things to say about her fellow participant. Alayah, who expressed concern about her “fake” behavior and “setting up a facade” by Sydney Hightower, was sent home during the rose ceremony after Peter Weber heard that she had asked Victoria Paul to lie about those who knew each other before they came. show.

“I love the way she did makeup. She actually did a make-up study for us to teach us because I didn’t know anything about make-up, “Jasmine said about Alayah on Tuesday when she was asked to share something sweet about her.

When she was asked to share “something salty about Alayah,” Jasmine said, “I have nothing. I really don’t. “

“When I say that Alayah has been nothing but nice to me, she has it and there is nothing about her personality, there is nothing about the way she speaks that I think is bad,” she said.

She added, “(S) he wasn’t even one of my best friends in the house, keep that in mind.”

In the episode of The Bachelor on Monday, Alayah tried to defend himself against Peter after allegations that she was “fake” were brought against her. Unfortunately, Peter had his doubts and instead gave his last rose to Mykenna. That same night Sarah Coffin and Alexa Caves were sent home with Alayah and Jasmine.

Alayah expressed her disappointment in a confessional.

“I am disappointed,” she said. “It’s just a shame that I am going out because of the opinion of other people and not what he immediately saw of me.”

Although she did not receive a rose, Alayah will not be away from the bachelor house for too long. A preview of Monday’s episode teased her return.

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Do you want to deliver exclusive Bachelor Nation content (news, spoilers, lists and more) directly to your inbox? Sign up for our exclusive e-mail about reality TV!