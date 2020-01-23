Tyler Gwozdz has died. Credit: ABC

Today there is sad news from the Bachelor Nation.

It was reported today that Tyler Gwozdz overdosed on January 13. This afternoon the story took a turn. TMZ reports that Tyler has died. The 29-year-old former reality star died yesterday, Wednesday, January 22, of the suspected overdose.

Earlier today, Monsters & Critics reported that Tyler had been hospitalized last week after a possible overdose. At the time, it was suspected as heroin due to the emergency call.

It was a woman who called 911 and told the dispatcher that Tyler may have overdosed in a bathroom and she couldn’t get in. Finally she got in and turned him on his back.

Paramedics and the Boca Raton PD appeared on site and took Tyler to the hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit. As of Tuesday, he was not listed as a patient.

He passed away on Wednesday.

Tyler attended the Bachelorette for Hannah B last year. He received the first one-on-one interview with Hannah, but was quietly removed from Episode 3.

ABC and Tyler never really talked about why he was removed from the show, but Reality Steve explained that it happened because people talked about his past.

He was accused of spitting on a woman during a breakup, but no police report had been made at that time, making it difficult for producers to find the incident before he came on the show.

As soon as the instance came to light, they removed him from the show.

As Steve suspected at the time, Hannah was probably never given the reason why he suddenly stopped filming the show and competing for her heart.

The Bachelorette is currently in a break. The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.