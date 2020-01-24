'Bachelorette' star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno reveals that she has skin cancer

Bachelorette alum Ali Fedotowsky-Manno revealed in an Instagram message on Thursday, January 23 that she was diagnosed with skin cancer – in particular basal cell carcinoma, a common form of the condition.

“INDICATE YOUR SKIN. A few weeks ago I discovered that I have skin cancer. When my dermatologist used the c-word, I almost fainted in his office, “Fedotowsky-Manno began her duties, accompanied by a series of photos of herself with the cancerous birthmark on her stomach.

“Fortunately,” Fedotowsky-Manno said, “the type of skin cancer I have is rarely deadly and really never dead if you notice it early. It’s called basal cell carcinoma. Swipe to the third photo to see what my mole looked like before I got the biopsy (so you know what to look for). It’s on the left side of my body. The scar right above my navel is from when I removed cells / skin six months ago that could cause cancer. “

The reality star’s diagnosis comes after she documented on her Instagram story that she would have her skin checked. Ever since she received the unfortunate results, she said she will wear sunscreen every time her stomach is exposed to sunshine.

“Needless to say, I will never expose my stomach to sun again without sunscreen!” Fedotowsky-Manno said.

The reality star then spoke about the importance of having their skin checked by a dermatologist.

“Basal cell carcinoma is super common. The most common skin cancer. You probably know someone who has it. So it doesn’t matter. But what IS a big problem is not treating it and treating it early. That’s why it’s so important to go to a dermatologist and have your skin checked every year (I now go every 3/6 months). The very first thing I did when I was diagnosed was texting my family in a group text that encouraged them all to have their skin checked. So I do the same for all of you, my extended family, here and now, “she explained.

She then admitted: ‘I’m lucky it wasn’t a melanoma. And I am lucky that I caught it early. In the future, I intend to make it a priority to use the best natural products on my skin and to be strict about applying sunscreen and reminding you to do the same! I love you! Take care of yourself! #skincancer #skincancer awareness #skincancer prevention #basalcellcarcinoma #basalcell #skincheck. “

Fedotowsky-Manno also revealed that she will undergo a minor operation to remove the mole at the end of the month in a follow-up comment.

“I will keep you informed. I have a small operation to have it removed on January 30,” she wrote.