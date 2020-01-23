Tyler Gwozdz was hospitalized. Credit: ABC

Former Bachelorette candidate Tyler Gwozdz has been hospitalized for at least a week after an overdose was suspected.

Boca Raton’s PD and paramedics responded to an emergency call on January 13 aimed at a possible drug overdose. They found Tyler and took him to a hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit.

TMZ reports that he was hospitalized for at least a week and was listed in a critical but stable condition. The website reports that he hasn’t had a patient in the hospital since Tuesday this week.

The TMZ also reveals that they heard the emergency call and the woman called suspected that the overdose could have been heroin.

The former reality star reportedly locked himself in the bathroom and the woman desperately tried to get in to help him. She made it to the bathroom and turned him on his back before the medics arrived to take control.

Tyler was only on the Bachelorette for a few weeks. Despite having a one-on-one conversation with Hannah Brown, he was mysteriously sent home during the season.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, producers may have sent Tyler home after it became known that he was said to have spat on a woman before they broke up.

The audience criticized the production for occupying Tyler on the show. However, it appears that the information about Tyler only became known when he was on a personal date.

The production silently removed him from the show without addressing the problem.

You will hardly address it. I don't think they even gave her the real reason for it,

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) May 28, 2019

As Reality Steve added at the time, he’s not even sure if the production with Hannah was honest, why they removed him during filming.

The Bachelorette is currently in a break. The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.