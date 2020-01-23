'Bachelor' star Peter Weber mentions the behavior and bullying of a participant

After Peter Weber apologized to his group of participants and said he left his relationship with Hannah Brown in the past week’s episode of The Bachelor, fans learned who received a rose, sent home, and the Bachelor himself called a bullying participant.

After the tension caused by Brown, a completely new drama brewed among the participants. This drama involved Kelsey, who brought a special bottle of champagne home to enjoy Weber, but Hannah Ann came across the bottle and decided to take it and took the bottle with him. Hannah Ann then admitted that it was a fair mistake and did not know how important the champagne bottle was. Kelsey, however, refused to believe it and then continued to call Hannah Ann a “snake” and a “fake b-tch.” Hannah Ann tried to apologize, but Kelsey had none of it.

“You know what you did,” Kelsey snapped. “You’re fake, and I know what you’ve done, and it’s f-ed. I’m not about that. You’re calculated. I’m real, you’re calculated. That’s the difference between us. And I’m over it. “

In addition to the bottle of champagne drama, Sydney won the group date rose and Weber decided to send Lauren, Payton and Courtney home in the second rose ceremony.

The following morning, Alexa, MyKenna, Natasha, Deandra, Lexi, Victoria F., Kelsey and Hannah Ann all left for a group date, with a fashion show with Revolve. Guest jury members Carson Kressley (from the original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy) and Janice Dickinson from America’s Next Top Model judged the runways of the women alongside the company’s main brand officer Raissa Gerona. The panel selected their top two and eventually awarded Hannah Ann as the winner.

Later that night, after the date challenge of the runway, Victoria F. fell apart.

“I don’t know if I was made for this,” she told Weber. “I really like you, but I don’t know if it’s worth my mental health. I see you making connections with people who are so different from me. … I just have the feeling that there are so many other girls. I don’t know how to get your attention. “

The Bachelor star then reassured her and eventually she decided to stay.

“I know you are not one of the girls here. And it is very endearing to me that this is not easy for you, but you are doing your best and I see that,” he told her. person I want to see if I can figure this out. I don’t want you to go. I want you to be here. “

While Weber consoled Victoria F., Hannah Ann and Kelsey rehearsed the drama about the champagne incident – now known as #ChampagneGate.

“A bully is someone who takes someone else down and tears them apart, and that’s what (Kelsey) has achieved,” Hannah Ann said. “It bothers me that Peter knows nothing about that side of Kelsey.”

She then decided it was right to talk to Weber about it and pulled him aside to let him know she had “been awake all night” because of the incident.

“I approached Kelsey last night and she told me to leave. Then I went to see her for the second time and she said I was a bitch, I was a princess, and she was just going to tear me apart,” she said. “My mind was crushed and I felt bullied. It was really very, very difficult. “

“That’s not good at all with me,” Peter replied. “I don’t want to see you hurt. I already feel such a bond with you and I know you have such a beautiful heart. … I’m sorry you felt bullied and I’m not going to tolerate that.”

Before the night ended, Peter Victoria F. gave the group date – and then asked Kelsey to talk to him.

“So it was brought to Hannah Ann’s attention that she feels you are teasing her and that you are calling her a b-tch, that you are calling her a princess, that she is fake,” Weber told Kelsey. “If that’s the case, that’s not good with me.”

“I didn’t have a problem with her until she did what she did, and she knew what she was doing,” Kelsey said in defense. “I don’t like her. She knows that.”

She then told him that Hannah Ann “tried to play the victim card” and claimed that she “traded around Weber in a certain way and” at home in a different way. “

“The word” bully “takes it to the next level,” she said, giving up. “I have been bullied in the past and there is a difference between saying non-nice words to her face and constantly bullying someone.”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

