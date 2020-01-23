During the seasonal premiere of The Bachelor last week, viewers saw the first half of Hannah Brown’s collapse to her ex Peter Weber about how she is still asking questions to let him go. Then he asks her if she wants to participate in his season, and fans wondered what the outcome of their sincere conversation would be.

In this week’s episode, Bachelor Nation was shown the second half of their speech, which began when Brown admitted she wasn’t sure if she “made the right decision” when sending Weber home in her season of The Bachelorette.

“I just want someone to want me as much as I want them,” Weber told Brown. “And you tell me that you still have feelings and that you have made mistakes, I want to hear that and I want to believe that.”

She then seemed upset and not sure how to continue with her feelings – especially as the two began to move closer together on the couch, while he rubbed her after she sat down on his lap. However, as the two looked closer at each other, Weber quickly withdrew from Brown. “I can’t do this,” he said, before leaving the room to spend time with the other girls on his group date.

In a conversation on the camera, he admitted that he “wanted to kiss her.”

“That’s what I felt,” Weber admitted in his interview. “That’s what I wanted to do. I mean, it wasn’t so long ago that we parted, so I think it’s good to feel that way.”

“I probably didn’t do this the right way today,” he confessed. “I’m trying to figure out what the hell my heart wants, and I’m just really afraid I’m not here where I need to be.”

After an emotionally exhausting conversation with Brown, Weber then canceled the group date and gathered the women instead to let them know what had happened.

“This is just very uncomfortable. As you all saw, Hannah was here today, and I went in and it was pretty emotional, “the reality star told me. “I don’t think she expected to feel that way. We just had a conversation that I think we needed, got some stuff from our chest and I’m very, very sorry, but I don’t think we are today continue with this group date. “

“I’m just not in the right headroom just to have fun with you and enjoy it. I feel terrible because this is not fair to you at all. I still want to meet later and gather myself a little and this again “This is difficult because I know you know that what I had for her was very real. … It didn’t just go away.”

The women on the group date understood Weber’s feelings, but were not too happy about Brown’s presence. That night, however, he again apologized to them – and this time he said he would move forward, officially terminate his relationship with Hannah, and put the whole thing “in the past.”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

