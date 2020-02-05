‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber defends Victoria Fuller after ‘Cosmo’ takes cover

Peter Weber defends bachelor student Victoria Fuller after Cosmopolitan decided to take his digital cover that would contain Weber and Fuller.

A day after the editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, Jessica Pels, had written an open letter that the magazine would not publish the cover on which Fuller would appear after she had won the Bachelor group date in Costa Rica, which was shown on Monday’s episode, the Bachelor star hopes that fans and viewers will form their own opinion about Fuller based on what they see in the show, and not what happened in her past.

“Just being honest, I can’t say too much about it, because I don’t really know too much about the whole situation,” Weber told Build Series on Tuesday.

He added: “I only heard about that recently while the cover was removed. But you know, of course, I didn’t know anything about that at the time. None of us did that. “

“I can only talk about the time I have been able to spend during this experience with Victoria,” said the Bachelor star. “And I really enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s a good person. She has many engaging qualities. “

“I just hope that people can form their opinion about her based on what they see between the two of us and her time in the show,” he continued. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect, but yes, that’s all I can really say about that.”

The reason why Fuller’s Cosmopolitan cover was suddenly drawn was because it got the attention of the magazine that the Bachelor participant is said to be associated with a clothing brand with the slogan “White Lives Matter”.

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values ​​of the Cosmo brand,” Pels wrote in her own letter. “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and every cause that fights to end injustice for people of color.”

Fuller’s performance was reportedly linked to the White Marlin Marina, which used slogans “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain fish species, especially white marlin, USA Today reported in 2016.

“My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to tackle this problem,” Pels continued. “We had already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with a deployment of the cover, and of course the episode was already filmed. What ultimately felt good was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and just be honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand. ”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.