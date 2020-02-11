Bachelor Peter Weber is mocked by Harry Potter memes after discovering the scar from hitting his head on the golf cart – The Sun.

BACHELOR fans pulled Peter Weber along later this week to witness the enthusiastic unveiling of his forehead scar – and even compared the reality star to Harry Potter.

The accident-prone ABC star, 28, said last week that he accidentally got into a golf cart while holding a champagne glass that caused 22 stitches above his right eyebrow.

For the first time this season Peter Weber removed his head band

The Bachelor showed the scar in a one-on-one interview with MadisonCredit: ABC

Peter wore his head band for several weeks this season, but exposed his scar for the first time. Credit: ABC

In the wake of this week, the excited Delta pilot went on a romantic date with 23-year-old fan favorite Madison Prewett and showed the eager participant his scar for the first time without the bandage.

Pilot Pete proudly showed off his new scar when the foster parent recruiter and her hopeful husband made the standard greeting during their one-on-one interview in Lima Peru.

Fans quickly pointed out the obvious comparison between the LA native and Harry Potter – who is known to have a lightning bolt scar in the same area.

“Peter’s scar reminds me of Harry Potter … except … lame …” said a viewer, accompanied by a gif of the famous wizard who rolled his eyes.

Pilot Pete and his hopeful future bride pour over his new head scar

The clumsy reality star hit the edge of a golf cart that required stitching. Credit: ABC

Another fan remarked amusingly: “Now that Peter gets a Harry Potter scar, Chris Harrison really has to pull him aside, look him in the eye and say,” You’re the bachelor, Peter. “

“There’s only one man with a scar on my forehead for me # harry4ever,” someone from Bachelor Nation tweeted along with a picture of Harry.

An observer mocked Peter with the famous line from the film and a side-by-side comparison: “You are a pilot, Peter.”

Later on the date, Madison and the franchise’s leading man took their relationship to the next level when he shockingly admitted that he was already “falling in love” with the Alabama residents.

Just a week before the highly anticipated dates of her hometown, the brunette beauty said to her hopeful husband, “I see a future with you, I know hometowns are coming up, you know how much family means to me.”

The fans immediately started comparing the scar with the famous WizardCredit: Twitter

It was a battle of the forehead scars between Peter and Harry for some fans

Many viewers repeated the famous line from the movie adapted for pilot PeteCredit: Twitter

She further stated that she wanted a partner who embodies the values ​​that matter most to her, including her “relationship with the Lord”.

“I totally hear that and one day I want a family more than anything else,” Peter replied before speaking honestly about his “struggles with religion”.

“I grew up in a Christian household and definitely had trust … I feel that my belief could be stronger and I sometimes have difficulties with it.

“I am when I’m brutally honest, and I’m not exactly proud of it, but it’s something that matters to me.”

After discussing their faith, the couple let Peter know how deep his feelings for Madison were: “I have always believed that there is no timeframe for how you feel.

“And it’s scary as hell, but I feel so good with you. I know I fall in love with you, ”he said lightly to the brunette beauty.

Along with Madison, who got the rose after her intimate date, Kelsey, Hannah Ann, and controversial Victoria F. will be coming to Peter during their hometown dates next week.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

