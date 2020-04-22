‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber fires back at ex Madison Prewett

It looks Peter Weber and Madison Prewett are no for a longer time helpful exes.

On Tuesday, 24-year-old Prewett — who break up from Weber past thirty day period pursuing a quick reunion — opened up about her “Bachelor” expertise on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, touching on the 28-year-previous pilot’s rumored relationship with previous contestant Kelley Flanagan.

Prewett informed former “Bachelorette” Bristowe she was “thrown off” by Weber and Flanagan’s reunion, noting she and the Illinois-based legal professional were being “really close.”

“Again, I want the greatest for the equally of them, but I certainly was thrown off,” Prewett mentioned, saying Weber was contacting her just before remaining observed with Flanagan.

“To be sincere, what was actually baffling to me is that two times before he’s noticed in Chicago, he was like contacting me and texting me like, ‘I pass up you, let us get again jointly,’” Prewett alleged.

In reaction to Prewett’s job interview, the Bachelor Nation Scoop Instagram account teased the inform-all on Tuesday, putting up: “Madison genuinely dished the tea currently on OTV — She opened up about Peter texting her 2 days just before he was noticed in Chicago with Kelley.”

Weber, who has been quarantining with Flanagan, 27, in Chicago, then called out Prewett in the remarks segment of Bachelor Nation Scoop.

“@madiprew you’d feel you’d have a minimal more respect for this circumstance specified we both equally know there’s extra to the story,” Weber posted, according to Reviews by Bachelor.

Weber was initial noticed in Chicago with Flanagan in late March. Before this month, he verified that whilst the two aren’t presently relationship, he has hope for the potential.

“We’re not relationship,” Weber mentioned on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “Could I see that in the potential? I’m constantly clear, yeah, of class. I’d be exceptionally fortunate and extremely pleased if that occurred.”

As of Wednesday, Weber is no longer next Prewett on Instagram. She, nonetheless, however follows him.