‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber Dishes On The Women’s Constant Fighting

Seeing conflicts in The Bachelor is nothing new for viewers, but the Peter Weber season is considered the most dramatic of all.

Notable conflicts include a small group of women who turn against fellow participant Alayah Benavidez, who accused her of being “fake” and behaving like a “different person” around the cameras. Weber sent her home, but changed her mind and invited her. The women were furious when she returned, and the Bachelor star eliminated her again.

After the exit from Benavidez, another feud arose between Kelsey Weier and Tammy Ly, where Ly Weier accused of “excessive drinking” after having had a mental disorder. Ly also didn’t like another participant, Mykenna Dorn, and after endlessly switching back and forth between the two, Weber said goodbye to both of them in this week’s episode.

What does Weber think of all the drama in his season that has dominated so many of his conversations?

“Often it was the women who brought things up, and that’s how the conversation would begin,” Weber told PEOPLE. “That was hard for me. I didn’t really want to spend my time talking about other women I was with at the time. But it happened several times during this season, and I actually had no choice but to admit and find out what they were worried about. “

He added, “We didn’t get to know each other as well as we could have.” I wish the conversations were not so focused on each other. “

When it came to asking Benavidez to come back, Weber said he “was very attracted to her for a reason I can’t really explain.”

“I really wanted to focus on that relationship with myself and her,” he explained. “If you like someone, you feel for someone. There were clearly many opinions about her in the house, and unfortunately that caused a lot of drama and much controversy. It eventually became a big reason why I had to let her go, just for the greater good of everything about the house and how toxic it became for her to live there. That was tough. “

Weber told the outlet that if Benavidez was ‘the one’, it would have gone differently.

“No matter how difficult it would have been, I would not have let her go if I rightly thought,” This is my wife here, “he said.” But it became too much and I wasn’t investing in her at the time . So it wasn’t worth taking that risk and doing all this havoc. “

The Bachelor star admitted that he was also “very surprised” by the speed with which problems around the girls escalated.

“There is so much that I don’t see that happening during filming – I’m only there for my interactions with each of the women face-to-face,” Weber said. “But many of the conversations I’ve seen now take place … there are many things that I just discovered by looking, like the girls attacking each other. I really didn’t know it ever happened that way.”

He was also disappointed with Ly’s behavior in the confrontation with Weier.

“Those accusations that Tammy (Kelsey) screamed that she was a pill popper and drank too much and attacked her, I did not support that at all,” said the Bachelor star. “I wasn’t cool about it and that was just sad for me to see.”

At the end of the day, Weber does not regret the choices he has made so far. “Errors were made and I learned from them,” he said.

Weber added, “There was a lot of wasted time on unnecessary things.”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

