Bachelor Peter Weber criticizes Victoria F’s “White Lives Matter” model and says that he “in no way” supports it

BACHELOR star Peter Weber has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the candidate Victoria Fuller.

The 28-year-old pilot made his position clear after pictures of Fuller wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt appeared and the Cosmopolitan magazine subsequently dropped her picture from the front page.

4

Peter Weber distanced himself from a White Lives Matter campaign for which Victoria Fuller was a role model – she won the title competition, but her prize was drawn earlier this week. Credit: ABC

“It was definitely difficult to see how this developed. To be honest, I’m experiencing it all in real time, just like everyone else,” he told People on Thursday.

“At the moment I see a lot of headlines about my reaction and my support has been taken out of context. I don’t support this type of campaign in any way, ”he told the publication.

He seemed to be defending her earlier this week when he called her a “good person,” but he clarified these comments to explain that he knew nothing of the controversy during filming.

“I didn’t know about it while Victoria and I were on the show together,” he said to People.

Victoria for the controversial clothing line Credit: WLM Apparel LLC

4

The magazine announced that the 26-year-old had been removed from the front page after finding out that she had previously modeled a “white life” t-shirt. Credit: WLM Apparel LLC

4

Victoria defended herself when the picture of her appeared in her clothes

“I think it’s important for Victoria to comment and give some kind of response to the public. It has a lot more to do with her than with me. I don’t want to speak for her,” he told them.

“My only problem is that I would never support a campaign like this,” he added.

Fuller won a competition between the women to land a cover shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine on the group appointment, and was subsequently seen on Monday as he pretends to be the pictures.

However, a picture emerged of her wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt and Cosmo decided to throw her off the ceiling.

4

Peter had called her a “good person” earlier in the week, but said that “she doesn’t support her” when she wears a WLM t-shirt. Credit: ABC

AGT-RACE STORM

Heidi Klum says she was beaten up as a “white woman” for Gabrielle comments

ROD’S GIFT FOR RON

Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina poses in a red bikini after buying Merc

CORRIE ON KEN

Bill Roache marks the 10,000th Corrie episode – 60 years after its first appearance

BARING EVERYTHING

Selena Gomez wears a dress with a put on face when she sets off to fight lupus

REINKARDASHIAN

Kim Kardashian believes that her son Psalm is her late father Robert, who was born again

review

DVD REVIEWS

Top DVD picks from Joker to A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Fuller has not yet addressed the controversy directly because Cosmo opposed it. She commented on the original Instagram post the day it was published and defended herself.

“Hello bachelor’s notice tag!” She wrote. “It would be nice if you summarized all the facts before you beat up someone. The company “We Love Marlins” supports the catching of white, blue and black marlins and their release into the wild.

“When it comes to a sensitive issue, I come from a VERY large fishing village that hosts marlin tournaments every year. I’m happy to be able to sort this out …”

After a fan called her for not apologizing, she added, “I definitely see how that could be offensive. I apologize immensely, it was never my intention to mitigate the matter. “

Bachelor Victoria F scrapped Cosmo cover after “White Lives Matter” scandal

Do you have a story for the US Sun team?

Send an email to [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.