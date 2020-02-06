‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber condemns the advertisement of Victoria Fuller in the midst of controversy

Bachelor star Peter Weber changes his attitude from defending participant Victoria Fuller to condemning the controversial advertisement in which she was involved.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Weber spoke about Fuller’s involvement in the clothing campaign with the offensive slogan “White Lives Matter,” which made his position clear.

“It was absolutely difficult to see this unfold. To be honest, I am learning this all in real time, just like everyone else,” he told the outlet. “At the moment, I see many headlines about my response and my support has been taken out of context. I do not support such a campaign in any way. “

The Bachelor star admitted that he was not aware of the scandal while they were still filming the show.

“I didn’t know anything about it when Victoria and I were on the show together,” Weber said. “I think it’s important to give Victoria a response to the audience and some sort of answer. It has a lot more to do with her than I do. I don’t want to speak on her behalf.”

“My only problem is that I would never support such a campaign,” the reality star added.

Fuller’s performance was reportedly linked to the White Marlin Marina, which used slogans “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain fish species, especially white marlin, USA Today reported in 2016.

Fuller’s involvement in the campaign, however, only made headlines when editor-in-chief Jessica Pels of Cosmopolitan announced on Monday, February 3, that the magazine would be turning its digital cover, featuring the bachelor participant and Weber as a prize for winning the group day challenge.

“It is clear that the White Lives Matter movement does not match the values ​​of the Cosmo brand,” Pels wrote. “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and every cause that fights to end injustice for people of color.”

Although Fuller has not commented on the controversy since Cosmopolitan spoke, she did comment on BachelorClues Instagram account – which shared a picture of Fuller with the offensive slogan before the news broke – almost a month ago.

“Hello single directions to followers!” She started with her statement. “It would be nice for you to collect all the facts before bashing someone. The company “We Love Marlins” supports the capture of white, blue and black marlins and releases them into the wild again. On a sensitive subject, I come from a VERY large fishing village where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clean this up … “

“I absolutely understand how this can be offensive,” she wrote in another comment. “I apologize deeply that it was never my intention to reduce this issue.”

On Tuesday, February 4, Weber said that Fuller was a “good person.”

“I really feel like she’s a good person,” he said about what he learned about her while filming. “She has many engaging qualities.”

“I just hope that people can form their opinion of her based on what they see between the two of us and her time in the show,” Weber continued. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect, but yes, that’s all I can really say about that.”

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

