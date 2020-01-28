There are enough moments on it The Bachelor that makes me cringe: the old-fashioned, puno-filled limo entries, the girl-on-girl drama so clearly staged by producers, the endless “can I steal you?” interruptions and the list goes on. But nothing makes my whole body react viscerally as if I just shot three consecutive shots of vodka, just like when participants call the bachelor their “boyfriend.”

You went one-on-one with this guy maybe a collective two hours. Do you know his middle name?

It happens without fail every season – sometimes sooner than others – and it took Peter Webers stint four weeks as a bachelor for not one but two different women to name the handsome pilot as their “boyfriend.” Like, girl, you might have been hanging around with this guy for an hour or two. . . in a reality TV program. . . while surrounded by cameras. . . probably the discussion of certain topics inspired by the producers. Do you know his middle name? His favorite movie? Or can he cook? What does he like doing for fun? The name of his best friend? I probably won’t go into all of the above.

Oh, and also, have you just forgotten to get to know tons of other chicks at the same time? The last time I checked it, the term “boyfriend” traditionally refers to a certain level of monogamy, and the whole point of being single is to search 30 women to find the one worthy and likely worthy of that blingy Neil Lane ring. a long engagement followed by a publicity fed breakup. In the normal world outside the ABC dating series, I don’t know many women who would use the term boyfriend to refer to a man who knowingly sees other ladies – right in front of their faces.

Look, I get it. I am sure you are a participant The Bachelor, you will be dragged into the magic of the entire “journey” and blinded by the prospects of landing a sticky bear-hair supplement that influences performance as soon as you are eliminated. But please – because of the love for everything that is good in this world and because of my body, which is exhausted from cramping every Monday night – kindly remember to call the Bachelor your boyfriend. I beg you on behalf of Bachelor Nation. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.