‘Bachelor’ participant Sydney Hightower responds to claims she lied about sustainable racism and bullying

The Sydney Hightower bachelor responds to a recent online accusation that she lied about sustainable racism and bullying as a student.

In last week’s episode of The Bachelor, Hightower began to be bullied in high school, but after a former classmate claimed to be lying about her past and sharing photos from their old yearbook page, Hightower is now rectifying things.

“I think it’s ridiculous that I even have to tackle this. Anyway, I won a beauty contest in my final year of high school, “she started her Twitter thread.” That was voted on by 5 jury members. Not by my colleagues. and insulation that I have experienced. “

“I was also in the high school cheer team and in many high school clubs,” Hightower added. “You will do everything you can to fit, and I tried. I won parades because of my ‘appearance’ and I was in clubs because I wanted a scholarship to go to college. Not because I was being my colleagues accepted. “

The Bachelor participant then explained in detail the specific ways in which she was bullied by her colleagues during her school days. “Someone from my high school wants to watch videos of girls filling my locker with Oreo cookies, destroying my house, pushing me down the hall?” Tweet Hightower. “Teachers literally refer to me as a half-blood? Call my mother the worst names I have ever heard in my life? I doubt that.”

When it comes to people from her past trying to dictate her future, she was pretty clear in “straightening a record.”

“I have experienced so much in the city where I grew up and will not allow my story or others to be reduced because of one of the same girls, with the same mentality as the people who terrorized me. That doesn’t happen,” she told me about her decision to speak out.

Although Hightower may have been about reality to find love in the ABC dating series, she also uses the platform to help educate and advocate anti-bullying. “This is extremely common and the language used in this should never be repeated, I cannot believe that people even speak this way,” she wrote. “But this is the kind of thing I’ve been through, but the whole of life, and the kind of messages I have to read in the hundreds. Everyday. Nobody deserves this.”