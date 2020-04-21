Bachelor Madison Prewett seemingly throws shadow at Ex Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

Contestants from Peter Weber’s bachelor season recently took TikTok to participate in the latest virus challenge.

Madison Prewett shared a video of himself participating in the #DontRushChallenge makeup brush challenge, along with Tammy Ly, Deandra Kanu, Kiarra Norman, Kelsey Weier and Mykenna Dorn. The video showed for the first time that each of the 24 contestants in the season is without makeup. Each star then waved a brush on the camera lens before revealing a brand new look and handed the brush to another participant. The background sound of the video is a hit by Mahogany’s LOX “Take Your Man”.

Do you want the first 5 of the day to be delivered directly to your inbox before you wake up? Subscribe to the Fame10 Top 5 newsletter and get 5 updates every morning!

“I can take your man if I want / But luck for you, I don’t want to,” the song continued.

After the video was posted, a fan asked in the comments section where Kelley Flanagan was in the clip.

“With our ex lol,” Prewett replied.

Several followers then responded to the commentary.

“This comment wins the Internet today,” one fan wrote.

“SHE WENT THERE,” he added.

“OOOF GIRL TELL EM,” wrote the third.

Other followers wondered what Weber thought of the video.

“Peter is shaking,” one fan assumed.

“Pilot Pete has been really quiet since then,” another said.

Tammy also left a comment on her Instagram. “Thanks: Women who are too good for Peter lol,” she wrote.

Kelley wasn’t the only one missing in the video. In fact, Madison indicated that she could make another video.

“This was just half the team !!” wrote in the comments section of her post. “He couldn’t fit everyone, but maybe I’ll do Part 2?!”

Prewett and Weber met again during the After the Final Rose, and a few days later they broke up. Since its split, Weber has been dating a Flanagan. They were both seen together in Chicago and even created their own TikTok videos where they introduced each other. While Weber admitted he wasn’t dating Flanagan, he said he was “pushing” her.

@madiprewBach Girls preparing – quarantine style ## tiktokcovers ## slay ## girlpower ## bachelor ♬ Take your man – Mahogany LOX