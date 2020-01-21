According to Chris Harrison himself, hosting the Bachelor franchise has changed him for the better.

The 48-year-old presenter revealed last week during the Television Critics Association’s winter press trip how his life has changed since he started hosting the iconic ABC dating franchise in 2002.

“Eighteen years ago it was probably 90/10 or 80/20 [percent] where I was the host. Because you have to earn their stripes, “Harrison told the press. “You have to earn the trust.”

He continued: “But as I grew older and lived in my own life experiences, they clearly saw me as a host, and it has become known throughout the [Bachelor] family that I am someone to trust and someone to trust to lean. “

“And I’ve never thrown someone under the bus or left the bus that didn’t deserve it,” Harrison added. “And so I think I’ve earned the place to be the friend and confidant. And now it’s probably 75/25 [percent] of that friend and confidant and then 25 percent is likely to host and produce the show “

Harrison, who also hosts the successful spin-offs from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, explained that he has “learned a lot” – personally and professionally – through his hosting tasks.

“I mean, honestly and clearly growing old in the show and experiencing what I have personally experienced since the show, but also just seeing that everyone has this insatiable appetite for it,” he said. “It is the only currency traded around the world, wherever you are.”

Harrison – a father of two to son Joshua and daughter Taylor, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gwen – also revealed that he would be a better parent because of the ABC franchise.

“Everyone understands company, wants it, gets it, no matter what it looks like,” Harrison said. “And so I think I am a better listener. I think I am a better father. I am much less a black-and-white man. And I think that if you are younger, you look a lot more like” My way or the highway “if you are a father or even have a relationship.” He added, “And life is not that black and white.”

He added that he believes he is “a better therapist, listener, interrogator.”

“And I hope … you know, you’ll have to ask my girlfriend if I have a better understanding of a person,” said Harrison, currently out with correspondent Lauren Zima, Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s me.”

Harrison has shared many moving moments with his children on social media. Last month the Bachelor franchise host announced that Joshua would go to Texas Christian University for school.

He also posted pictures of Taylor’s father-daughter dance in February 2018 and her junior high graduation in May of the same year. On Father’s Day that year, Harrison also shared a photo of the trio sitting together on a beach hammock.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this. Thankfully these two made me a father. Happy Father’s Day to all the loving fathers out there,” he wrote in the sweet family photo.