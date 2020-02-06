‘Bachelor’ fans possible Peter Weber’s winner

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming closer to completion, which means that the show only has six women. The interesting part of Weber’s season of The Bachelor is that there is absolutely no information about who wins the season. The last seasons of the Bachelor have been spoiled by Reality Steve, who has the answer to who is the winner of each season – and this season he doesn’t know either!

Although Steve and other spoiler sources do not know, Bachelor fans have searched the internet to find the answer and it seems that they have already discovered it based on Venmo.

According to fans, the Venmo account of Hannah Ann Sluss is still set to private, while the accounts of all other participants have become public.

One twitterer tweeted: ‘One of them (Hannah Ann) still has their Venmo private and the other (Madison, the next (rumors) single). Why is this still a question (?) ”

It also seems that Weber and Sluss are friends on the social media app for sharing money.

“I did detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on Venmo. So I call it she will be the winner, “another Twitter user wrote.

Finally, Webers Venmo is also set to private.

Another user both pointed to their account status and wrote: “@RealitySteve Peter and Hannah Ann are the only two with private Venmo accounts. Madison’s is public. “

A user also claimed that the Weber and Sluss placed the “same golf bag that Peter has” on social media.

“Hannah Ann won the bc bachelor, she’s the only one with a private Venmo, so we can’t see their transactions and they post the same golf bag that Peter has,” wrote the user.

It is currently not confirmed that Sluss Webers has won the season of The Bachelor, but Cosmopolitan reported in February that Sluss could be the next Bachelorette after finding convincing evidence.

For more spoilers read Peter’s last 4 and last 2 here!

The bachelor is broadcast every Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

