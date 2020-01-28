Bachelor 2020 Madison Prewett: Things to Know + Final 2 Spoilers

Season 24 of The Bachelor has just started a few weeks ago and fans are already rooting for certain participants. A participant who is already a favorite with fans is Madison Prewett. She is beautiful, smart and seems to already have a connection with Peter! Fans want to know more Prewett, so here are 9 things you need to know about her, and how far she makes it in the show (spoiler alert for those who don’t want to know!):

9. She is from Alabama

Madison was born and raised in Auburn, Alabama and went to the local university in the city, Auburn University, where she studied communication and played in the school’s basketball team. Fun fact: her father was her coach!

8. She believed that the price was right

During a trip to Los Angeles with her mother in 2018, Madison appeared on The Price Is Right. Prewett played the game ‘Put it in the bag’. She could have won up to $ 16,000, but after reaching $ 8,000, she decided to quit while she was ahead.

7. She completed as Miss Alabama Teen USA

In 2014, the Bachelor participant participated in the Miss Alabama Teen USA parade. According to People, she did not reach the top 15. Afterwards she never participated in a parade again.

6. She is a recruiter for foster parents

According to Madison’s ABC bio, she works as a recruiter for foster parents. Her bio also states that one day her dream is to own an orphanage, and that she is looking for a man who wants children and who “will give priority to faith and family above everything else”.

5. She is also a photographer

Prewett works as a photographer on the side. She had a website that has since been removed and which showed her skills. Some of her work included engagement and family photos.

4. She did mission work in Uganda

The former beauty contest participant went on a business trip to Uganda in the spring of 2018. She shared the news in a post on Instagram. “BIG NEWS !!!!!!!!!!!!!! I have the opportunity to go on missions to Uganda, Africa in the spring of next semester! This has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. Blown away by God’s goodness and loyalty !!!! I can’t wait to serve the families and children in Uganda and share the love of Jesus! I am selling this “Be fearless” T-shirt to raise money to complete my journey If you are interested in buying a shirt, it is $ 25, the link is in my bio or DM me on Instagram !!!!! “

3. She may have created a fan account for herself

The day after Bachelor’s premiere, Madison was caught leaving a flattering comment about herself on one of her Instagram posts. On a photo of her first date with Peter, Madison used her personal account to leave the comment: “Nice date Madi. You are so sincere and real. “Fans pointed it out and claimed that her sister had left the comment when she was using Madi’s account. Then one of her friends was blamed. “Oops! Thought I wrote that comment about real & real from my account, but was logged in to Madi when she returned from filming. Don’t hate me, “the friend wrote.

2. She is very religious

Prewett’s faith is very important to her. Her Instagram messages often contain biblical quotes and in her ABC message she says she is looking for someone who “shares the same religious values” as she and her family.

1. She is one of Peter’s final 2

According to Reality Steve, Madison is one of Peter’s last 2 and the other last participant is Hannah Ann Sluss. The reality Steve claims that during the visit to Madison her father Peter does not give her permission to marry her, and in the finals Peter does not commit himself to Hannah Ann or Madison.