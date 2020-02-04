Bachelor 2020 Hannah Ann Sluss: Things to know + Last 2 spoilers

Hannah Ann Sluss is definitely one of the women to watch during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor! Although she has been involved in some controversies, people seem genuinely curious about her and want to know how far she is in the competition. We have collected 9 things that you did not know about Sluss, as well as how far she makes it in the show (spoiler alert for those who do not want to know):

9. She is friends with Hannah Godwin

Hannah Ann has a very famous friend in the bachelor world – Hannah Godwin! She was in the season of The Bachelor at Colton Underwood. The two have modeled together on different occasions. One of these occasions was for the Atlanta hot dog chain The Varsity, Shop Redress and American Style. In the YouTube live stream “Meet the Women,” Chris Harrison revealed that it was Hannah G who referred Hannah Ann to producers.

8. She is a model

Sluss is a fairly successful model and has been around for years. She is represented by Campbell and Model Club, but she is currently signed with The Block Agency. Some of her greatest modeling performances were for Downey, Spanx, Revolve, JVN from Jovani, Vanity Fair Lingerie and the fast-food joint Sonic.

7. She was in beauty contests

Like other participants in her, Hannah Ann has also been involved in beauty contests. She participated more than once in the Miss Tennessee procession and was the first number two in the competition in 2015 and 2018. She then earned the title of the second number two in 2014 and finished in fourth place in 2017.

6. She still lives at home

The Bachelor participant has something big in common with Peter – they both live at home with their parents. In her ABC bio it says: “Her parents are not only her role models, they are also her landlords, because she still lives at home.”

5. She was in a music video

In 2018, Hannah Ann was featured in Chris Lane’s music video for his single “I Don Know Know You.” She played his love for the video, but she doesn’t seem particularly interested in him. They spend most of the video from a cop – who turns out to be her father.

4. She had a long-term relationship

For the bachelor, Sluss had a long-term relationship with a man named Ben. In 2017 she posted a photo of the two celebrating their fourth Christmas together, and in her ABC Bio she describes their relationship as “all chemistry except little friendship.”

3. Chris Harrison called her naive

In his assessment for the season, Chris Harrison said that Hannah Ann is “naive and innocent,” but ends up in the midst of the drama. “She seemed very naive about this entire bachelor world. For someone so naive and innocent, she ended up in the middle of everything. Every bit of drama you could ever encounter was Hannah Ann. But let me just say this about her. Seems sweet, quiet, reserved? Girl has a backbone. Girl has a backbone, “he said.

2. Does Peter end up with Hannah?

The big question in the minds of fans now is: does Peter end up with Hannah? According to Reality Steve, Hannah is one of Peter’s last 2. The other participant is Madison Prewett. Reality Steve is also sure that Peter will not be engaged to either of the women during the last rose ceremony.

1. Her father gives Peter his permission

While Madison Prewett’s father does not allow Peter to introduce his daughter, Hannah Ann Peter’s father gives his blessing. During her introduction to The Bachelor, she says that her father is a fan of the pilot and thinks he is a good guy.