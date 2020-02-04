Bach scores in OT while Canada defeats the US for first win in Rivalry Series

Victoria Bach scored the overtime winner on Monday in a thriller in which the national hockey team of Canada beat the United States 3-2 in Game 3 of the Rivalry Series.

Bach’s backhander on a 2-on-1 pass from Blayre Turnbull on the 3:22 mark defeated American retired Nicole Hensley, who was confronted with a Canadian attack in the extra frame.

The Canada-USA Rivalry Series was at full intensity Monday in Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Center, as the teams were trapped at 2-2 at the end of the regulation.

Canadian Brigette Lacquette balanced the game for Canada in the third period with a wrist shot just inside the blue line during an intense fight for the puck.

Canada had a power-play advantage for two players for more than one minute and Lacquette’s goal came down one player with the Americans, but under heavy pressure from the Canadians who held many of the penalties.

The first period was scoreless, with Hensley making several stunning glove savings, while Canada kept the US in its zone for 20 minutes during the opening.

The US hit the pole with a blast from the point, but Canada dominated much of the period and the puck moved up the ice in waves.

The teams exchanged goals in the second, with Brianne Jenner scoring for Canada early in the period. Jenner had a clear escape and scored as she bobbed on the puck and pinched it through Hensley’s cushions.

Hilary Knight scored on the power play for the Americans with a blast from the right face-off circle the 12:01.

Shots were set to 12 at the end of the second period. The shots were 21-19 for Canada at the end of three periods.

This was trainer Troy Ryan’s first game behind the bench after replacing former trainer Perry Pearn last month.

The Americans won the first two games in Hartford, Conn. And Moncton, N.B.

The teams then play in Vancouver at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The series ends on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim. Calif.