The internet has become completely obsessed with Baby yoda after The Mandalorian making its way to Disney + but director Taika Waititi says he has a real name that is not Baby Yoda.

Waititi was asked about the character on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards last night and insisted there is a real name, but he can’t say it yet.

After moving on to lead the finale of the first season of The Mandalorian, people want Waititi’s answers about the baby, but unfortunately he can’t reveal too much.

“His name is not Baby Yoda!” Replied Waititi when asked about the character. “I’ll wait for Favreau to tell me.”

Co-star Gina Carano also said her name would eventually be revealed in a tweets chain with a fan account. She revealed that she had passed out twice during the filming of a Force choking scene leading to a Baby Yoda fan account by replying “Sorry, I am.” My bad that was. “

Carano responded to the tweet by saying, “It’s okay. I know your real name. You’re going to have to switch accounts, you are. “

Whatever the real name, we know at the very least that it is a very well-kept secret at the moment. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he knows the name of the Star Wars Internet phenomenon and calling it Baby Yoda is a major misstep.

“We are not referring to the child or the asset as the world refers to the child or the asset. Baby Yoda, it’s a no-no, ”said Iger. “I was punished, in my first emails to Jon Favreau, I referenced in my Baby Yoda emails.”

“It seemed easy to me, and I had my wrist slapped by Jon a few times. “It’s not Baby Yoda!” I think people really want to know what his name is? “, Continues Iger.” What is his real name? I know her real name and that is one of the reasons why I have extra security now because I don’t want to receive some sort of truth serum from someone. “

