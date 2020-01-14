(Image via IMDb)

Baby yoda has taken the world by storm since its introduction into the Star Wars spin off The Mandalorian sure Disney +. The internet has been a storm of love and hate. Companies are jostling to launch each commodity on the model of the little guy. And, we don’t even know his name.

Now the Internet is creating memes about everyday problems in the life of the little green alien. #BabyYodaProblems picked up on Twitter showing that it’s not just about kindness and frogs for the infant. Find out below.

It’s not easy to be green. It was Kermit the frog, but we also suspect that he was looking to the future and talking about Baby Yoda. The most recent cultural zeitgeist spawned a thousand memes, had a quarrel with Baby Sonic and we don’t even know his name.

Well, check out all of the delicious memes showing how hard it is for Baby Yoda below.

When the bartender continues to ignore you #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/Xv8nkZuCM8

– 🇮🇹Christian🇵🇷 (@SpideyCMC) January 14, 2020

#BabyYodaProblems

When you need a hug and everyone is 5 feet taller than you pic.twitter.com/ii4ZXtI18S

– 💚 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐘𝐨𝐝𝐚 💚 (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 14, 2020

#BabyYodaProblems No one has time to teach you how to drive. pic.twitter.com/4MKH34DgOx

– Cedric Lilly (@TheCedCed) January 14, 2020

When your lunch starts to sing “It Aint Easy Being Green” and you have to spit it out because it’s as cute as you #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/zC0bnfI60G

– The Nerdosphere (@NerdosphereCast) January 14, 2020

Mash is not the same as # BabyYodaProblems fresh pic.twitter.com/5ecfZWrcDi

– Brie Queso (@candidqueso) January 14, 2020

#BabyYodaProblems no one knows your real name pic.twitter.com/LXw0JuG6a0

– EmilyJane🖤TheStrange💀 (@the_emilyjane) January 14, 2020

We laugh at him when he asks for his discount for seniors… #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/UhIxS7n47C

– Walter White (@HeisenbergLab) January 14, 2020

#BabyYodaProblems

When you are too small to ride on Space Mountain @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/SKVeua3fqg

– 💚 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐘𝐨𝐝𝐚 💚 (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 14, 2020

Need to use force to reach cereals #BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/rqpyE5Fp2b

– 🇵🇷 (@rollietkk) January 14, 2020

#BabyYodaProblems

When you try to say hello to your neighbor’s cat, but he has bad intentions. pic.twitter.com/31nPCImm7r

– 💚 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 𝐘𝐨𝐝𝐚 💚 (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 14, 2020

No one takes you seriously because you’re so cute 😍 # BabyYodaProblems pic.twitter.com/mhY2fh5IhT

– Vero Weiland (@veroweiland) January 14, 2020

You see, it’s pretty hard to be the cutest thing in at least two galaxies. Maybe now we will have sympathy for Baby Yoda’s problems.

The Internet became completely obsessed with Baby Yoda after The Mandalorian made its way to Disney +, but director Taika Waititi says he has a real name that isn’t Baby Yoda.

Waititi was asked about the character on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards last night and insisted there is a real name, but he can’t say it yet.

After moving on to lead the finale of the first season of The Mandalorian, people want Waititi’s answers about the baby, but unfortunately he can’t reveal too much.

“His name is not Baby Yoda!” Replied Waititi when asked about the character. “I’ll wait for Favreau to tell me.”

I also asked Taika about Baby Yoda, since he led the MANDALORIAN finale. “His name is not Baby Yoda!” Taika insisted. There is no name yet to be revealed, and Taika knows this but will not hint. “I’ll wait for Favreau to tell me.”

– Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

Co-star Gina Carano also said her name would eventually be revealed in a tweets chain with a fan account. She revealed that she had passed out twice during the filming of a Force choking scene leading to a Baby Yoda fan account by replying “Sorry, I am.” My bad that was. “

Carano responded to the tweet by saying, “It’s okay. I know your real name. You’re going to have to switch accounts, you are. “

Its good. I know your real name. 😘

You’re going to have to switch accounts, you are. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/JwttbQMKiI

– Gina Carano (@ginacarano) January 2, 2020

Whatever the real name, we know at the very least that it is a very well-kept secret at the moment. Recently, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed that he knows the name of the Star Wars Internet phenomenon and calling it Baby Yoda is a major misstep.

“We are not referring to the child or the asset as the world refers to the child or the asset. Baby Yoda, it’s a no-no, ”said Iger. “I was punished, in my first emails to Jon Favreau, I referenced in my Baby Yoda emails.”

“It seemed easy to me, and I had my wrist slapped by Jon a few times. “It’s not Baby Yoda!” I think people really want to know what his name is? “, Continues Iger.” What is his real name? I know his real name and that is one of the reasons why I have extra security now because I don’t want to receive some sort of truth serum from someone. “

What do you think about Baby Yoda’s problems? Make it sound below!

