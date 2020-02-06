Baby Yoda Funko Pop! vinyl figure takes cuteness in hyperspace

(Image via IMDb)

The Mandalorian quickly dominated the popular cultural conversation when it premiered Disney + back in November. And it wasn’t just because it’s one Star Wars show. No, the action-packed space shooter got the most attention for the cute little green alien that is lovingly referred to as Baby Yoda.

That is of course not the real name of the child. No, that has still not been revealed and apparently it is super secret. But what has been revealed is the official one Funko Pop! Vinyl figure for the little green guy.

Baby Yoda is perhaps the greatest cultural spirit of the time ever. The Child quickly picked up the best Google search of 2019, although it only appeared in November. Star Wars fans and everyone on the internet was desperately looking for all the merchandise they could have with Baby Yoda. But since Disney wanted to keep Baby Yoda completely secret, they had not produced any merchandise.

In fact, Baby Yoda as a whole is kept so secret that the CEO of Disney Bob Iger said he needs extra security. In a December interview with Time, Iger discusses all kinds of things about Disney. The most interesting part is his short dialogue on the subject of the child.

Iger revealed that Mandalorian maker Jon Favreau is not so fond of those who call The Child Baby Yoda.

“We do not refer to the Child or the Asset as the world refers to the Child or the Asset. Baby Yoda, that’s no, says Iger. “I got chaste time, in my early emails to Jon Favreau, to which I referred in my emails Baby Yoda.”

“It seemed simple, and Jon hit me on the wrist a few times. “It’s not a Baby Yoda!” I think people really want to know, what’s it called? “Iger continues.” “What is the real name? I know the real name and it is one of the reasons that I now have extra security because I don’t want someone to get some kind of truth serum.”

Well, in a huge wave of merchandise rollout to take advantage of Baby Yoda’s stardom, fans can finally get hold of an officially recognized Funko Pop! On 5 February Funko tweets a photo that shows what the child looks like. He is just as cute as ever.

This new figure is an exact replica of the 10 ″ Super Sized Pop that is available for pre-order. However, this small male is only 3 3/4 ″ tall. According to the Disney website, the figure is also available for pre-order and is expected on May 13. They will be available here.

Are you excited for a Baby Yoda Funko Pop? Tell us in the comments below!

