Baby stroller recalled from Target and Amazon due to possible risk of falling

Updated: 7:25 AM EST Jan 20, 2020

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Baby Trend has recalled four models of its strollers due to the potential risk of falling. The company released a recall of four models of the Tango Mini stroller on Thursday because hinge joints can break away. the hinge joints are released, the stroller could collapse when it is under pressure, which poses a risk of falling for a child, the reminder recalls. The company says that anyone who has the stroller should immediately stop using it. use and contact Baby Trend for a full refund or replacement. Stroller models Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (model number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A) are being recalled. The model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker on one of the stroller legs. The strollers were made in China and sold at Target and Amazon between October and November 2019. The product sold for $ 100. and $ 120.

Baby Trend has recalled four models of its strollers due to the potential risk of falling, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company issued the recall Thursday for four models of the Tango mini stroller because the hinge joints may become free.

If the hinge joints become free, the stroller could collapse under pressure, which poses a risk of falling for a child, recalls the reminder.

The company says anyone who owns the stroller should immediately stop using it and contact Baby Trend for a refund or replacement.

Models with Stroller Quartz Pink (model number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (model number ST31D10A), Jet Black (model number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (model number ST31D03A) are being recalled. Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller legs.

The strollers were made in China and sold at Target and Amazon between October and November 2019. The product sold between $ 100 and $ 120.

.