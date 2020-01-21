Baby rescued after 8 foot heating drop

“I have never felt such a fear”: a baby saved after falling 8 feet into a heating vent

Updated: 5:57 p.m. EST Jan 21, 2020

Oregon mother felt terror when 10-month-old son Kolson fell into a heating vent; boy’s mother Saydie Reedy washes dishes on January 15 when she realized it was way too quiet with two little boys at home. . She went to see them and discovered that her baby was gone. “Baby in it,” said 3-year-old Jackson, pointing to the floor heating duct. “I have never felt such fear,” Reedy told KVAL. “I couldn’t hear him in there, but he was nowhere else. So I quickly called 911 in panic.” The police and firefighters arrived at the house in a few minutes. “This is a call we have never had before,” he said. Official Kevin Wilson managed to reach Kolson by crawling under the house, finding the child 8 feet below the house vent in the conduits Wilson managed to lift Kolson through the vent, and other officers were able to remove the baby. Besides being dirty with a few scratches, Kolson was OK. He wasn’t even crying. “I have never felt so relieved. I’m pretty sure I was hollering, “said Reedy.Reedy published an article on the online experience, warning other parents of the dangers of the heating vents. She said the family had done construction work in their house, built in the 1920s, and the vents had not been screwed in. She said that after the police left, the air vents were screwed in. A few days later, Reedy and her son Kolson went to the police station to thank Wilson.

An Oregon mother was terrified when her 10-month-old child, Kolson, fell into a heating vent.

The boy’s mother, Saydie Reedy, was washing dishes on January 15 when she realized that it was far too quiet with two little boys at home. She went to see them and discovered that her baby was gone.

“Baby in it,” said 3-year-old Jackson, pointing to the floor heating vent.

“I have never felt such a fear,” Reedy told KVAL. “I couldn’t hear him in there, but he was nowhere else. So I quickly called 911 in panic.”

The police and firefighters arrived at the house in a few minutes.

“This is a call we have never had before, so they diagnosed him very quickly and understood that they had to remove floor covering to get to the baby,” said police chief Cobourg, Larry Larson.

Constable Kevin Wilson was able to reach Kolson by crawling under the house, finding the child 8 feet into the vent in the conduits. Wilson succeeded in raising Kolson through the vent, and other officers were able to remove the child.

Besides being dirty with a few scratches, Kolson was OK. He didn’t even cry.

“I’ve never felt so relieved. I’m almost sure to bawl,” said Reedy.

Reedy posted the experience online, warning other parents of the dangers of the heating vents. She said that the family had done construction work on their house, which was built in the 1920s, and that the vents had not been screwed down. She said that after the police left, the air vents were screwed on.

A few days later, Reedy and her son Kolson went to the police station to thank Wilson.

.