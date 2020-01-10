Baby names 2020 will earn the most money

Loading...

What’s in a name? Well, a lot, apparently. If you want a smart baby, you may want to choose something from the list of the smartest baby names. If you want something trendy, you might want to avoid the worst baby names, and if you want a vintage nickname take a look at the most popular baby names of the 20th century.

But would you choose a name if it was more likely to make your baby rich?

According to new data from Ask Traders, there are a few names that come out on top when it comes to financial success.

By analyzing the CEOs of some of the world’s biggest companies, including Microsoft, Coca-Cola, Rolls Royce and Amazon, they found that the girls called Billie or Eve could expect around £ 40,000 in annual salary, while the boys called Logan and Eric could rake even more.

So what names will be supposed to make your little one more successful?

We are going to take a look…

The most successful girls names of 2020

Billie – £ 40,789 (average annual salary)

Eve – £ 39,952

Austin – £ 39,679

Ariana – £ 29,553

Ivy – £ 22,875

The most successful boy names of 2020

Logan – £ 45,394 (average annual salary)

Eric – £ 44,549

Freddie – £ 43,905

Arthur – £ 40,644

Tommy – £ 35,197

The most successful gender neutral names of 2020

Jude – £ 39,792 (average annual salary)

Max – £ 37,180

Ellis – £ 30,083

Rowan – £ 30,040

Evelyn – £ 29,714

All these names are very cute, so if you want your baby to earn serious money, you know what to do.