Loading...

Baby dies after being put in the backpack; Texas man accused

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to adjust its online advertisements and for other purposes. More information or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the principles of the Digital Advertising Alliance. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.

We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued use of the site means permission.

Loading articles …



from The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2020 6:30 pm PST

This undated photo of the Lubbock County prison in Texas shows Trevor Marquis Rowe. Rowe, accused of putting his girlfriend’s ten-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a trunk for five hours, was accused on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 of capital murder in her death. (Lubbock County Jail via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas – A man from West Texas who was accused of putting his girlfriend’s ten-month-old daughter in a backpack and leaving her in a trunk for five hours was charged with capital murder on Wednesday.

Trevor Marquis Rowe of Lubbock was arrested on Tuesday evening for the death of Marion Jester-Montoya. He was imprisoned in Lubbock County with a $ 2 million bond. Prison records do not mention a lawyer for the 27-year-old man.

The Lubbock police say that Rowe called 911 shortly before 5:00 PM. Tuesday to report a baby who is not breathing and that he stopped his car to start resuscitation efforts. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

A police statement says that Rowe had the child crammed into a backpack and placed her on the floor of the front passenger of his car while he went to work. He later returned to check the child who had freed himself from the backpack. He put the child back in the bag and went back to work.

According to the sworn statement, Rowe told the police that he checked her again during his lunch break and saw that she was crying slightly but breathing. He put the package with the child in his suitcase and went back to work. He returned around 5 p.m. and discovered that the child had stopped breathing.

The corresponding press

We have sent an e-mail with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We will send you a link to create a new password.

{* #forgotPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* back button *}

{* forgotPassword_sendButton *}

{* / forgotPasswordForm *}

{* #legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* name *}

{* e-mail *}

{* Postal Code *}

{* sex *}

{* birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

Loading newsletters

By clicking on Confirm account, I agree with the Rogers Media service conditions and privacy policy.

{* / legalAcceptancePostLoginForm_radio *}

{* mergeAccounts *}

{* public_profileBlurb *}

Display Name:

{* public_displayName *}

{* public_name *}

{* public_gender *}

{* public_birthdate *}

{* public_emailAddress *}

{* public address *}

{* public_phoneNumber *}

Updating your profile data …

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

You have activated your account, do not hesitate to view our exclusive competitions, videos and content.

An error occurred while updating your data. Please contact us.

Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!

{* loginWidget *}

Or

Welcome back, !

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* #tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* mergePassword *}

{* back button *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* / tradAuthenticateMergeForm *}

Confirm the information below before you sign up.

{* # registrationForm_radio_2 *}

{* traditionalRegistration_firstName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_lastName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalRegistration_displayName *}

{* traditionalRegistration_password *}

{* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}

{* traditionalRegistration_postalCode *}

{* traditionalRegistration_gender *}

{* traditionalRegistration_birthdate_required *}

Subscribe to NEWS 1130 newsletters

I understand that I can withdraw my consent at any time

By checking this box, I agree to Rogers Media’s terms of service and privacy policy.

{* back button *}

{* createAccountButton *}

{* / registrationForm_radio_2 *}

Check your e-mail for a link to reset your password.

We have sent an e-mail with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.

We have not recognized that password reset code. Enter your email address to get a new one.

{* #resetPasswordForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resetPasswordForm *}

Password has been successfully updated.

{* newPasswordForm *}

{* new password *}

{* newpasswordConfirm *}

{* / newPasswordForm *}

Thank you for verifying your email address.

Sorry, we were unable to verify that email address. Enter your e-mail address below and we will send you another e-mail.

{* #resendVerificationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* / resendVerificationForm *}

You may have created a profile with another Rogers Media brand that can be used to log in to this site.

{* #userInformationForm *}

{* traditionalSignIn_emailAddress *}

{* traditionalSignIn_password *}

{* traditionalSignIn_signInButton *}

{* traditionalSignIn_createButton *}

{* / userInformationForm *}

Or

{* loginWidget *}