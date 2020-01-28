Share this story!
Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant who was brought into the station at district four on Sunday morning.
Police said the infant died in block 5900 of 66th Street North and was brought into the station lobby at 6929 W. Silver Spring Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Post officers tried to save lives and were then helped by the Milwaukee Fire Department, but efforts failed.
Police have said the game is not suspected.
