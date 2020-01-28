Share this story!

Tell friends in your social network what you’re reading

Milwaukee Police Investigate Death Of Child Brought To District Four

The infant died in block 5900 of 66th Street North and was brought into the entrance hall of the district station four after 8:30 a.m.

post on Facebook

Shipped!

A link has been sent to your friend’s email address.

Posted!

A link has been published on your Facebook feed.

CLOSE

Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant who was brought into the station at district four on Sunday morning.

Police said the infant died in block 5900 of 66th Street North and was brought into the station lobby at 6929 W. Silver Spring Drive shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Post officers tried to save lives and were then helped by the Milwaukee Fire Department, but efforts failed.

Police have said the game is not suspected.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Sentinel Journal at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/local/milwaukee/2020/01/26/milwaukee-police-infant-dies-after-brought-silver-spring-station/4582073002/

More stories