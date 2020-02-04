“Baby come back,” Julian Edelman tells Tom Brady in a hilarious tweet

Updated: 2:24 PM EST February 4, 2020

If there was any doubt about whether New England Patriot wanted broad receiver Julian Edelman Tom Brady to return to Foxborough next season, it is now gone. Edelman posted a photo on Twitter that recreated the famous boombox scene from John Cusack from the movie “Say Anything.” With a little help with photo editing, Cusack’s face was replaced by Edelman’s. “Baby come back @TomBrady,” Edelman wrote, clearly referring to whether Brady will leave the Pats for another team or withdraw completely from the NFL after 20 seasons. Brady, six-time Super Bowl champion, becomes an unlimited free agent in March. The NFL network reported that the team is willing to pay more than $ 30 million to keep Brady with Gillette.

.