Baby carriers are recalled amid concerns that a child can fall out

Approximately 14,000 of Infantino’s baby carriers were recalled because the buckle could break and the child could fall out. These items were sold at Target and Amazon from November 15 to December 20, 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said this week. The carriers are made in China and no injuries have been reported. If you have one of these popular baby carriers, you can return it and get a free replacement. Go forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier bag Forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier – lot code: 2018 0719Flip Front2back carrier – lot code 2018 0719Up Close Newborn Carrier – lot code 2018 0719 “The forward-facing baby car seats are made of cotton with a pre-filled case. The wearers have a black body and black bands or a gray body and black bands, “the Consumer Product Safety Commission described the product. You will find the code sewn in the inside of the carrier. Other similar products were not affected by this recall. Consumers can call Infantino at 1-800-840-4916, email the company at [email protected] or go online to www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.

