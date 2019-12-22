Baby boomers clinch victory over Adelaide and set course for top three

Loading...

Imbalance: Sophie Cunningham is disqualified on the way to a suspension for the Boomers.Credit: Getty Images

This tremor was in part a response to a frightening fall from Sophie Cunningham of the Boomers, who drove for a layup, but was hit in the air and landed hard on the back and head.

After a break to recover, Cunningham was helped to get up, but was still visibly uncomfortable when leaving the field.

She will be treated for concussion and the Boomers hope she will still be fit to face Townsville Fire at the State Basketball Center on Friday night, although they will not rush her.

The win improves the Boomers' record to 9-4 and sees them five games ahead of fourth placed Lighting on 6-6, although Adelaide has a game in hand.

Allen said his team was pleased with the victory after suffering a tough loss to Perth in the last round.

"Sometimes you just have to get by, it was important to get those stops, especially against a team like Adelaide who likes to run," said Allen.

"It was just a difficult and difficult fall for Sophie. Fortunately, she was able to get up and leave. It is always difficult when one of your runners falls and with Cayla George fouling up earlier in the quarter, it was all about staying together at the end. "

It's easy: Melbourne Boomers' Ezi Magbegor scores more points against the Lightning.Credit:Getty Images

Boomers center Ezi Magbegor (16 points, 10 rebounds) was strong in his match against WNBA import Brianna Turner (19 points, 11 rebounds) while Adelaide goalkeeper Steph Talbot was 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists against his former team.

The Southside Flyers and Canberra Capitals will go to Christmas as two favorites for the WNBL title, but the Boomers are building up quietly and Allen is seeing positive signs.

"Right now, this is the time when we are building towards this top, these next two Christmas games are where we can place ourselves in this final race," said Allen.

"I think it was only from here."

The Melbourne Boomers welcome Townsville Fire to the State Basketball Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

