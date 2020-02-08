Baby Ariel “The New Kid in Town” Video from Zombies 2

Original film musical from Disney Channel zombies comes back for a sequel, and this time there is a new supernatural group in the city. While the first film documents the star-crossed love story of a zombie named Zed (Milo Manheim) and a human cheerleader named Addison (Meg Donnelly) trying to bring their communities together, the upcoming movie, which will be on February 14 premiered, shows the arrival of werewolves. Let’s just say, they are not so willing to be nice.

Participating in the cast as one of those werewolves is social media personality, singer and actress Baby Ariel. The 19-year-old, whose real name is Ariel Martin, shines like Wynter, a “very passionate, very emotional, very loving” werewolf whose main priority is to protect her pack. “Her pack is number one, the number one in her family, the werewolves come first for her,” Martin told POPSUGAR. “Because she gives so much, she sometimes does not know how to deal with those emotions and can (she) become very angry, very soft, very fast and very happy (very fast) very quickly. She is everywhere, but it is because she cares about her and has the greatest heart. “

As a big fan of the first film, Martin wanted to participate in the franchise. “I was thrilled in the clouds,” she said about landing the role of Wynter. It also helped that the returning cast made her feel right at home. “They made us feel like a family as soon as we entered,” she said. “We had a month of rehearsal before we started filming, which was great, because instead of getting started right away every day, we had the chance to get a band and eat out during dance rehearsals. We had every day game nights from the second we arrived there. We have so much connected. We have really become a big family, and I think that is translated in the film.

Martin also got some of her costars in her new music video for “The New Kid in Town”, which will be shown at the Zombies 2 soundtrack. In the exclusive first look of POPSUGAR Martin can be seen in a restaurant with Meg Donnelly, Pearce Joza and Chandler Kinney while she is silent about a mysterious man. “It was fun to film something else with them,” Martin said of the video clip directed by Quinn Wilson. “I got so used to filming zombies with them, but now to be in a completely different environment – we are in this cute little restaurant, we dance, we wonder who this boy is – being able to do it with my best friends was great. ”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9EoyyYxKDM (/ embed)

Just as the first film spread the message of acceptance, Martin hopes that her character Wynter inspires her fans to be their authentic self. “I was really attracted to Wynter and all werewolves was that they were never afraid of themselves,” she said. “She’s not afraid to look crazy sometimes. She’s not afraid to go in there and scream or cry or laugh or do what she needs. I hope it inspires many other people to say,” You know what? I want to love me. I’m going to accept me for who I am and I don’t care what anyone else thinks, “like the werewolves and zombies and the people.”