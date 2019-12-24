Baby Archie the Star in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Family Christmas Photo – National

Loading...

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave their fans an early Christmas surprise.

On December 23, family fans began to share a Christmas card photo that the royal couple had sent.

In the background of the snapshot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are casually dressed and laugh as they watch their baby Archie Harrison crawl towards the camera.

That evening, the Queen's Commonwealth Trust went to Twitter to share the photo.

"Just share the sweetest Christmas card from our President and Vice President, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," was the title. "Merry Christmas everyone!"

Just share the sweetest Christmas card of our President and Vice President, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Merry christmas to you all! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl

– The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The Sussexs love righteous photos and are known for publishing some of them as married couples.

Prince Harry and Markle's Christmas photo from last year is very different from this one, thanks to their first child.

In 2018, they sent out a never-before-seen photo of their wedding on May 19, taken during their reception at Frogmore House.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to show a new photo of their wedding reception at Frogmore House on May 19th.

The photo, shown on Her Royal Highness's Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj

– Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

At the moment Harry has put his arm around his new wife as they watch fireworks over the pond.

The photo was shared from Kensington Palace's Twitter account when the Sussexes were part of this household. Since then, they have been separate households.

A lot has changed for the couple since this photo was taken. The most important of these changes was the birth of her first child, Archie.

The last time the family of three was seen together was during their royal trip to South Africa, where they drank tea with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Theresa Thandeka Tutu in Cape Town.

2:10

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on a royal Africa tour

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, bring baby Archie to meet Tutu on a royal Africa tour

The Sussexes are not in the spotlight for Christmas this year – in Canada. It is not known which province they are visiting.

This is the first year Markle has not been to Sandringham with her family at Christmas since she was officially connected to Prince Harry.

The public is expected to join other members of the royal family, such as Prince William and Kate Middleton, tomorrow at the Queen's Church.

–

[email protected]

