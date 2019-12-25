Baby Archie brought delight to the royal family during the year & # 39; rugged & # 39;

Loading...

Queen Elizabeth II highlighted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their annual Christmas Day speech, saying that the birth of baby Archie brought joy to a "bumpy" year.

Previews of the monarch's televised speech aroused fear of a rebuff because family photos on the Queen's desk did not include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who will spend Christmas in Canada.

Instead, they were the only royals that stood out. The broadcast even included a beautiful picture of the couple presenting the baby Archie to the Queen and Prince Philip, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

"Two hundred years after the birth of my great-great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to receive our eighth great-grandson in our family," the queen said during the prerecorded speech of the green drawing. Windsor Castle Hall.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the baby ArchieGetty Images

"Of course, at the heart of Christmas history is the birth of a child," he continued on the "seemingly small and insignificant step that many overlook in Bethlehem."

Jesus showed how "small steps, taken in faith and hope, can overcome entrenched differences and deeply rooted divisions to bring harmony and understanding," he said.

"The road, of course, is not always smooth, and sometimes this year may have felt bumpy, but small steps can make a big difference," he said, comments widely taken as a nod to the scandals that plagued this. to royalty. year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped the royal festivities this year, instead of spending them in Canada with Meghan's mother.

The monarch's Christmas day speech has been an annual occurrence since 1932, when the first king George V. made the first.

The queen wore a royal blue cashmere dress by Angela Kelly and a sapphire and diamond brooch from Prince Albert, a gift from Albert to Queen Victoria on the eve of her wedding in 1840, according to the BBC, which produced the transmission.

.