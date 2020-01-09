Babson College staff member suspended for Facebook posting

Loading...

A Babson College staff member apologizes for an inflammatory Facebook post about tensions with Iran that caused him to be suspended.

According to the Boston Herald, Tuesday’s message suggested that Iran should publish a list of 52 American cultural sites that could be targeted for military strikes. The newspaper said the staff member’s post suggested the Mall of America and the Kardashian residence.

Asheen Phansey, Babson’s director of sustainability, confirmed that he was the staff member involved and sent a statement of apology to WCVB.

“I regret my bad attempt at humor. As an American, born and raised, I tried to juxtapose our” cultural sites “with the ancient Iranian churches and mosques,” reads Phansey’s statement. “I am completely against violence and I would never advocate it. I am sorry that my shoddy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence.

“I am particularly sorry to cause harm or alarm to my colleagues at Babson, to my beloved alma mater, and to the place where I enjoyed teaching students and being its director of sustainable development.

College officials said Phansey was suspended on pay during the job investigation.

“Babson College condemns any type of threatening words and / or actions condoning violence and / or hatred,” officials said in a statement.

The suggestion to build a site list refers to President Donald Trump’s statement that 52 targets, including cultural sites, would be aligned if Iran responded to the recent drone strike that killed the leader of the Iranian elite Quds Force.

“This particular message from a staff member on their personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values ​​and culture of Babson College,” said officials from Babson. “Although we understand that he abolished the posts, we immediately suspended him, with pay, pending the completion of our investigation. In addition, we are cooperating with local, state and federal authorities.”

