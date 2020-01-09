Loading...

Adjunct professor at Babson College in Massachusetts apologized for “bad humor attempt” after saying Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei “should tweet list of 52 beloved American cultural heritage sites that he would bomb. ” targets could include the Minnesota Mall of America and a home for the Kardashian family, among others.

The Facebook post deleted since by Babson’s sustainability director Asheen Phansey was widely distributed on social media and was first reported by Turtleboysports.com on Tuesday.

The Wellesley-based school said in a statement Thursday that it had suspended Phansey with pay “pending the completion of our investigation” and that the college “condemns any type of threatening language and / or violence-tolerant actions and / or hate “.

“This particular message from a staff member on their personal Facebook page clearly does not represent the values ​​and culture of Babson College,” the statement said. “We cooperate with local, state and federal authorities.”

Phansey told local media that he regrets making his ill-received “attempt at humor”, which was an apparent response to a tweet from President Trump on Saturday warning that if Iran retaliated for the drone strike of General Qassem Soleimani, this could face the attacks of the United States on 52 Iranian sites, including those of cultural importance, a number, according to the president, was symbolic of the 52 American hostages “taken by Iran there are many years”.

Leaders in the United States and around the world, including Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, condemned Trump’s tweets and accused him of threatening a “war crime” and violating established standards. international law. (A few days later, Trump reluctantly backed down from this threat after the Pentagon declared that the U.S. military planned to abide by international law.)

Phansey told the Boston Herald that his message was an attempt to “juxtapose our” cultural sites “with ancient Iranian churches and mosques” and that he is “an American, born and raised.”

WHDH-TV reported that Phansey was working with a public relations firm to manage the negative press after the message began to circulate.

“I am completely against violence and I would never defend it,” he told the Herald. “I’m sorry that my shoddy humor was read as a threat. I condemn all acts of violence. “

“I am particularly sorry to cause harm or alarm to my colleagues at Babson, to my beloved alma mater, and to the place where I enjoyed teaching students and being its director of sustainable development” added Phansey.

“Phansey’s professional experience spans the software, aerospace and biotechnology industries,” according to Babson’s website, who also said he holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Babson, where he frequently lectures.

.