‘Babies in Cages’ by Drive-By Truckers is a song you need to know

It is difficult to write a protest song that does not sound like reductive, especially in an era where there is so much to protest. Drive-By Truckers find the right balance on the not so subtly titled song ‘Babies in Cages’ from their new album, The Unraveling.

With a decidedly more subdued version of the band’s distinctive country swing, the pace comes closer to a tired simmer who evokes the frustration of a population that feels impotent when it comes to the missteps of our leaders. Building from a spare acoustic guitar to a skronky electric, the almost six-minute song slowly unfolds the horrors at the border with unadorned images of aluminum foil blankets, shoeless children, and children changing each other’s diapers. Lead singer Patterson Hood sincerely sounds exhausted as he sings: “I am sorry for my children / Sorry what they see / Sorry for the world they will inherit from me.” From there the song extends to a lengthy instrumental song trippy, heavy, expansive – and somehow reminiscent of the anti-war energy of the musical Hair from 1967.

This often-political bond knows that at the moment we do not necessarily need uplifting folk songs about the resilience of our people. Those feelings do not come naturally in the face of today’s news. But they will not look away from the tragedy to our borders, or calm their anger and despair.