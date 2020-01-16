The Belleville senators grabbed a point on Wednesday-evening, but were extended by 3-2 for the moose of Manitoba.

Overall it was a pretty successful stop in Winnipeg, with three of the possible four points, but the Sens fell out of place when the Utica Comets won on Wednesday-evening to jump frog Belleville in the standings.

Sens head coach Troy Mann says his team eventually ran out of gas.

Josh Norris scored his 21st goal of the season after a power play from the first period. Logan Brown and Alex Formenton pulled the aid. Joseph LaBate scored Belleville’s only other goal in the second period to put things in two. In the course of time, Michael Spacek delivered the winner for the Moose.

Filip Gustavsson was good in goal for Belleville and made 34 saves on 37 shots.

The senators are now one point back from the comets for first place in the northern division of the American Hockey League, but have a game in hand.

Mann says he is looking forward to giving his players some rest in the coming days.

The B-Sens are disabled until Saturday while they travel to Grand Rapids to record the Griffins at 7 p.m. 800 AM CJBQ has you covered for this, you can catch the promotion from 18.50. with Jack Miller for Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

.