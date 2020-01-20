The Belleville Senators shrug off a slow first period Monday afternoon on their way to a 3-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs on the road and have now collected 11 of a possible 12 points, during the first six games of their eight-game road trip.

Josh Norris, Alex Formenton and Joseph Labate found the score sheet for Belleville, with Filip Gustavsson stopping all 23 shots he encountered, to record his first American Hockey League shutout and the second shutout of the B-Sens road trip.

It was Belleville’s second win over the IceHogs in so many meetings this season.

The matinee affair was played on Martin Luther King Day in the US, and the early start may have taken the senators by surprise after they arrived early in the morning as they were eliminated 11-3 in a scoreless first period.

Belleville struck early in the second when Norris understood his rookie with the 22nd goal of the season and closed a game by Logan Brown and Drake Batherson at 3:36.

That was the only score of the second, with the B-Sens bouncing back to shoot Rockford 13-6 into the frame.

The B-Sens also climbed twice in the early stages of the third period, about 3:00 apart.

Formenton took a long piece of food from Norris and chose a corner on Kevin Lankinen at 2:49, for his 21st of the season and LaBate finished a pass from Parker Kelly behind the net at 5:48, to score 3- 0.

Gustavsson tells Quinte News that he was relieved to get his first shutout.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Gustavsson1_Jan20.mp3

He added that he was certainly thinking about the performance during the game.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Gustavsson2_Jan20.mp3

The win gives Belleville a record of 16-3-2-0 on the road and Norris says it’s hard to put a finger on why the team is so successful away from home.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/1977/files/2020/01/Norris1_Jan20.mp3

The win also connects Belleville on points with the Utica Comets for first place in the American Hockey League North Division, with the senators technically ahead of winning percentage by controlling a game.

The B-Sens and Comets play a home-and-home series this week on Friday and Saturday.

Before that, Belleville starts again on Tuesday evening and plays the penultimate match of the road trip in Milwaukee against the Admirals, who have the best record in the AHL.

Broadcast time at 800 AM CJBQ is 7:50 PM for Eastern Overhead Doors and Deerhaven Farm and Garden.

.